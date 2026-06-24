Knack Packaging IPO opens on July 1; check price band, issue size & other key details

Packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging will open its Rs 440-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 1, Wednesday. The Gujarat-based, Patel family-promoted company has fixed a price band of Rs 161-170 per share. The issue can be subscribed until July 3, Friday.



The woven polypropylene bag maker is raising Rs 380 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoters will sell 35 lakh shares worth Rs 59.5 crore through an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 439.5 crore and value the company at Rs 2,080 crore.



The issue structure has been scaled down from the company’s earlier plan. As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed with SEBI in September 2025, the fresh issue was earlier proposed at Rs 475 crore and the offer for sale at 70 lakh shares. The capital markets regulator approved the IPO papers in December 2025.



The one-day anchor book will open on June 30, while the public issue will remain open till July 3. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment by July 6 and list on the stock exchanges on July 8. Knack Packaging has also reserved shares worth Rs 2 crore for employees, who will be offered the shares at a discount of Rs 16 to the final offer price.



Investors can apply for a minimum of 88 equity shares and in multiples of 88 shares thereafter. Of the total offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.



Knack Packaging plans to use Rs 320 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to partly fund a new manufacturing facility at Borisana in Gujarat. The plant will manufacture printed and laminated woven polypropylene bags and printed and laminated woven polypropylene pinch-bottom bags.



The company supplies printed and laminated woven polypropylene bags and pinch-bottom bags for sectors including food products and pet food. Its clients include Baba Agro Food, Drools Pet Food, Laxmi Protein Products, Mosaic India, KRBL, DCM Shriram, Cristo SA, Sacos y Empaques Internacionales SA de CV and Repi Soap and Detergent Plc.



Knack Packaging reported profit of Rs 92.7 crore in FY26, up 25.6 per cent from the previous financial year, while revenue rose 11.8 per cent to Rs 823.4 crore. Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the merchant bankers managing the issue.

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