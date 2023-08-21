Go First crisis: 500 of the airline's 600 pilots joined other carriers, says report

A report said on Monday that the crisis-hit Go First airline saw 500 of its 600 pilots joining other airlines.

Go First hasn't paid salaries to employees since May. Many pilots, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance engineers have quit Go First since its grounding, reported CNBC TV18.

The report added that Go First has lost over 1,200 employees since July 10. Go First has a little over 3,000 employees at the moment, down from 4,200 in July.

The report said around 500-600 employees have quit Go First and are serving notice period and that the airline's employee count could further fall to 2,500 by mid-September.

In July, aviation regulator DGCA said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights with a host of conditions, including the availability of required interim funding.

The report said banks committed interim funding of Rs 450 crore into Go First to restart operations. Go First has extended last date of submitting expressions of interest from August 8 to September 8.

Go First stopped flying on May 3, 2023, and approached voluntarily for initiation of CIRP against it, as it was unable to fly due to technical difficulties faced by the non-availability of engines from Pratt & Whitney.

On May 10, the NCLT admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The airline’s resolution professional in late June submitted a plan to resume operations with 26 aircraft, including four in reserve, and 160 flights per day.

