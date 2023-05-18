Go First debunks reports on resumption of flights, says no official info yet

Cash-stripped low budget airline Go First has debunked reports that the airline would be resuming flights from May 27 onwards, Business Today TV has learned.

A Go First spokesperson told Business Today TV, “There is no official communication from us on resumption of flights yet.”

This comes a day after several reports claimed that pilots have been informed that Go First flights would resume from May 27.

In line with Go First’s spokesperson’s statement, the airline has also not made any official communication to passengers or airport operators.

Go First announced the extension of its flight operation suspension until May 26, attributing the decision to operational reasons.

The announcement comes amidst ongoing insolvency resolution proceedings for the beleaguered airline, which has been grounded since May 3.

In compliance with the directives from Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the financially troubled airline has also halted its flight bookings until further notice.

The airline also assured customers that full refunds for cancelled flights will be processed to the original mode of payment shortly.

On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted Go First's voluntary application for insolvency resolution proceedings. Following this, Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the carrier's affairs.

In response to the NCLT's decision, some lessors have taken their concerns to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). To facilitate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for Go First, a claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched.

