Godrej Industries rebrands, charts path to Rs 5 lakh crore valuation by 2031

Godrej Industries Group has announced a comprehensive strategic reset, unveiling a new purpose and brand identity while outlining an ambitious roadmap to achieve a combined market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore by 2031. As part of its structural strategy, the Group plans to expand from three listed platforms — Consumer Products, Properties, and Agrovet — to five publicly listed entities, a move aimed at unlocking value and supporting its ₹5 lakh crore market capitalisation ambition.

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The announcement marks a defining moment for the Group as it aligns its identity, strategy, and long-term growth ambitions across a diversified portfolio spanning consumer products, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals.

Rooted in a 129-year legacy and the evolution of the Group in its current structure over the past two years, the transformation aims to create sharper strategic coherence across businesses. At the centre of this shift is the new purpose statement — “Crafting tomorrow since 1897,” reflecting a blend of heritage, innovation, and future-facing ambition. The Group also reaffirmed its core values — Inspire Trust, Create Delight, and Be Bold — as guiding principles for leadership and decision-making.

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate, Godrej Industries Group, said, “Crafting tomorrow since 1897 reflects the belief that values and results must go hand in hand. As we scale, this philosophy will continue to guide how we build businesses that are both successful and responsible.”

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Financially, the Group has demonstrated strong momentum, with both sales and net profits compounding at over 20% CAGR over the past five years. Building on this performance, it has outlined clear growth targets, including more than 15% annual sales growth and over 20% earnings per share (EPS) growth. Additionally, each business is expected to deliver return on equity (RoE) exceeding 18% at a steady state.

Sustainability and responsible growth

Sustainability and responsible growth remain central to the Group’s roadmap. Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices in 2025, reinforcing the Group’s ESG credentials. Building on this foundation, the Group has committed to achieving net-zero operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035 and creating a planet-positive supply chain by 2047. It has also set a target of achieving 40% representation of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and persons with disabilities across the organisation over the next five years.

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Godrej Foundation

The Group’s social impact ambitions are further supported by the Godrej Foundation, which owns a 15% stake in the Group and has created a corpus to scale up its annual philanthropic spending by five times.

DISCO

Alongside the strategic reset, Godrej Industries unveiled a refreshed brand identity developed by its in-house design team, DISCO. The new identity introduces a unified visual language, bespoke typography (GI Sans), a proprietary sonic identity, and even a signature fragrance, creating a cohesive and multi-sensory brand experience across digital and physical touchpoints.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, said the refreshed identity is designed to create a more contemporary and unified expression of the Group’s ambitions while allowing individual businesses to retain their distinct roles within a shared purpose.

With a presence serving over 1.1 billion consumers globally, FY25 sales of $6.1 billion, and leadership across multiple categories including real estate, oleochemicals, and household products, Godrej Industries is positioning itself for its next phase of scalable, sustainable growth.