'Greed, ego, incompetence': Corporate veteran on why India's family businesses fail

Banerjee draws on decades of corporate leadership experience to examine why some family businesses collapse while others reinvent themselves. He also highlights the importance of succession planning, noting that about two-thirds of family businesses lack a formal plan.

Banerjee is currently the Chairman of Nucleon Research, a clinical research organisation. He previously served as General Manager at Hindustan Unilever, Managing Director of ArcelorMittal Germany, and Executive Director at Thomas Cook and Essar Steel.

In this excerpt from his book, Banerjee examines the decline of iconic Indian business houses, the challenges of family ownership, and why professional CEOs need genuine authority to revive struggling companies.

Read More: Why women in family businesses are challenging the old guard

Here's The Excerpt

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Some of you may recollect hallowed groups like Hindustan Motors of the Birla family, maker of the iconic Ambassador car; and the Khataus made one of the finest sarees, which my mom used to love. These erstwhile big names fell into oblivion and failed to revive themselves from the deep morass.

Many of you may still remember DCM Textiles, formerly known as Delhi Cloth & General Mills, once a household name in India. It was founded in 1889 and nurtured in its early years by the famous industrialist Lala Shri Ram. However, difficult financial times came in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The company had to be split into several industry segments, including DCM and the DCM Shriram group. While it tried to reinvent itself and got involved in different businesses, such as cement, chemicals, fertilizers, PVC, sugar, textiles, yarns and real estate, the DCM group failed to generate the awe it once had.

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It is hard now to believe that families that had contributed so much to building a nation have declined and are a pale shadow of their past glory, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Competition, poor management, and the failure to adapt to technological developments have made names like B.M. Birla, Lala Sri Ram, and the Khataus a thing of the past. Later generations have tried to revive these legacy brands, but they have not reached the heights they once achieved.

I have shared stories here of once-successful family enterprises buckling under the pressures of changing technologies and customer needs. These instances will help you appreciate that unless families, or any business enterprise, keep pace with the times, even the very best names cannot revive themselves when change strikes.

Though families are supposed to embody togetherness and cultural oneness, family businesses are not without their share of problems: greed, ego, incompetence, prejudice, partisanship, intolerance and a fading of the entrepreneurial spirit. Family businesses create wealth, but that very affluence can destroy enterprises and families. Bitter battles over family fortunes have ruined many.

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While many families have wrecked their businesses, others have succeeded enormously, reinventing themselves over time. Business families in India, such as the Tatas, the Birlas, the Ambanis and the Mahindras, have been around for a long time, surviving through topsy-turvy times. Other names include the Times group under the Jains, Cipla under the Hamied family, and Wipro under Azim Premji.

Instilling family values and a sense of collective pride in the business's mission in the next generation is essential for future engagement.

For many of us, the term ‘family enterprise’ conjures up images of the neighbourhood grocery store selling everything from bread to batteries. Over four-fifths of businesses are family-owned, generating over two-thirds of global GDP, with mom-and-pop shops forming the bulk.³ These businesses are as old as the business world, being the first form of enterprise developed. Needless to say, every family business goes through its share of turmoil and destabilization.

Many family businesses fight for survival. You will be surprised to learn that several are happy to simply continue as is, without aiming for greater success, enhanced profitability or added value to their shareholding. Many families prioritize their firm's continued existence over any desire for growth or higher profits. Strangely, subsistence is the mantra for many families, not advancement. In these cases, action plans for reinvention or resurrection are far from their minds.

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Family businesses remain an enigma. They evoke impressions of a clan's strong desire to retain control and possess a unique value system, yet they vary in how they are run.

This mix of good, bad and ugly is a challenge for family businesses. Some are stable, forward-looking, reliable and care for their employees. In contrast, others display closed structures, secrecy, an arbitrary management style, questionable professionalism and a lack of understanding of changing business needs. Some rest on past glory, reflect a conservative mindset and behave in an old-fashioned manner, with modernity and progress eluding them. Many business families look for revival and resurgence when tough times hit. These contradictory behaviours make it challenging to put forth one-size-fits-all suggestions for a business turnaround.

Professional CEO and the Family

Every collective human effort needs leadership. Businesses are no different. In the case of family enterprises, this could come from inside the family or from an external CEO.

It is possible that no family member, including those in the next generation, is interested in running the business. They may not have the skills or experience to be a leader. No one in the family may be willing to take on a full-time role in the business, but they may still want to treat it as an investment opportunity. It is possible that the family has not given much thought to succession, as experience shows that about two-thirds of family businesses lack a formal succession plan. Most importantly, the family may have decided that an outside professional is best suited to take the enterprise forward, given its size or complexity, especially when the company could be doing much better.⁹

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Experience suggests that as long as the business is performing well, the family's lack of interest in running it usually does not become an issue.

Getting an outsider to run a business that the family has nurtured for years is difficult. First, the decision must be carefully considered and thoroughly debated within the family. Next, the candidate's values and beliefs must align with the family's. Most importantly, the newly inducted leader must be given the authority and space to perform, with the family reposing trust and confidence in them.

I have experienced a situation in which the family sought professional intervention and recruited a CEO after extensive head-hunting. However, once the leader was onboarded, he was not given all the authority that a captain should have. Many crucial decisions, such as critical personnel recruitment and capital expenditure deployment, were delayed. What was the outcome? The CEO left in a huff within a year. This development is a big value destroyer for any business.

Once a decision is made to appoint a professional outsider as CEO, proper planning must be done to onboard them.

In a family business, especially one in trouble, the new CEO can succeed only if the former CEO, many times a family member, steps aside. This is the most challenging aspect, as in most cases, the former CEO may not only retain some critical authority but also continue to be treated by employees as if all authority still rests with them. This is how the induction of new CEOs in family businesses can fail. The former CEO must issue clear communication throughout the organization that the new CEO will make all decisions, while clearly stating any exceptions.

Inducting a professional CEO of good calibre and expertise is the best way to extract value and regain lost glory. This will only happen when the family and the former CEO believe in it. Otherwise, this approach will likely fail, especially if the business is in troubled waters.

