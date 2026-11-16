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Run-up to Budget 2027-28: Nominal GDP growth likely around 11-11.5%

Run-up to Budget 2027-28: Nominal GDP growth likely around 11-11.5%

Real GDP growth seen around 6.5-7%; inflation may remain high in initial months.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Run-up to Budget 2027-28: Nominal GDP growth likely around 11-11.5%Union Budget 2026-27 had pegged nominal GDP growth at 10%, but it is now seen to be much higher

With an uncertain economic outlook and expectations of continued inflationary pressures, the government is likely to project a nominal GDP growth of 11% to 11.5% in the Union Budget 2027-28.

According to sources, this is based on expectation that economic growth may be slower in the range of 6.5% to 7% next fiscal while inflation would trend higher in the initial months of the new fiscal year before the base effect kicks in.

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“There continue to be several variables, and no one is really sure of what happens in the external situation. The Indian economy is however, seen to continue remaining on a forward growth trajectory of close to 7% in FY28,” said a person familiar with the development.

The Union Budget 2026-27 had pegged nominal GDP growth at 10%, but it is now seen to be much higher in the range of 11.5% with real GDP growth seen to be over 7% this fiscal and retail inflation also averaging at about 5%-5.5%.

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DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India said he expects CPI inflation to average 5.5%-6% in FY27 and WPI inflation will be much higher. “GDP growth in FY27 and FY28 will be about 7% and nominal GDP growth in FY27 will be about 11.5%,” he said.

Nominal GDP growth is a key metric in the Union Budget based on which several other projections such as those for tax revenue and the fiscal deficit ratio are calculated. Sources further underlined that the nominal GDP projection would be finalised closer to the Budget in January after the first advance estimates of annual GDP for FY26 are released.

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The expectation is that the Budget 2027-28 will continue to remain conservative on its projections given the uncertain external situation including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine as well as AI investment related issues.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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