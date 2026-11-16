Run-up to Budget 2027-28: Nominal GDP growth likely around 11-11.5%

MUST READ | India’s growth engine holds firm; Q2 GDP seen at 7.5%

“There continue to be several variables, and no one is really sure of what happens in the external situation. The Indian economy is however, seen to continue remaining on a forward growth trajectory of close to 7% in FY28,” said a person familiar with the development.

The Union Budget 2026-27 had pegged nominal GDP growth at 10%, but it is now seen to be much higher in the range of 11.5% with real GDP growth seen to be over 7% this fiscal and retail inflation also averaging at about 5%-5.5%.

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DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India said he expects CPI inflation to average 5.5%-6% in FY27 and WPI inflation will be much higher. “GDP growth in FY27 and FY28 will be about 7% and nominal GDP growth in FY27 will be about 11.5%,” he said.

Nominal GDP growth is a key metric in the Union Budget based on which several other projections such as those for tax revenue and the fiscal deficit ratio are calculated. Sources further underlined that the nominal GDP projection would be finalised closer to the Budget in January after the first advance estimates of annual GDP for FY26 are released.

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The expectation is that the Budget 2027-28 will continue to remain conservative on its projections given the uncertain external situation including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine as well as AI investment related issues.