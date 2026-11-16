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Silver ETF crash: Nippon, HDFC, ICICI take beating; reasons behind 50% fall from Feb highs

Silver ETF crash: Nippon, HDFC, ICICI take beating; reasons behind 50% fall from Feb highs

SILVERBEES161.14(4.52%)

Silver ETFs: Analysts noted that industrial demand has yet to provide a meaningful floor, even as a firm rupee is offering little currency-related support to domestic prices.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 1:14 PM IST
Silver ETF crash: Nippon, HDFC, ICICI take beating; reasons behind 50% fall from Feb highsICICI Prudential Silver ETF's NAV was quoting 4.6 per cent down at Rs 167.81. HDFC Silver ETF fell 4.66 per cent to Rs 160.87. UTI Silver ETF quoted at Rs 162.47, down 4.55 per cent.

Silver Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) fell up to 5 per cent in Monday's trade, taking their losses from January highs to over 50 per cent amid unwinding of positions, coinciding with the ongoing US-Iran war. A stronger dollar, higher inflation, rising US Treasury yields, hopes of Fed rate hikes and weak industrial demand have added to the pressure.

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Analysts noted that industrial demand has yet to provide a meaningful floor, even as a firm rupee is offering little currency-related support to domestic prices.

Nippon India Silver ETF's Net Asset Value (NAV) was trading 4.65 per cent lower at Rs 160.94, at a 31 per cent discount to its iNAV of Rs 232.80. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF's NAV was quoting 4.6 per cent down at Rs 167.81. HDFC Silver ETF fell 4.66 per cent to Rs 160.87. UTI Silver ETF quoted at Rs 162.47, down 4.55 per cent, while SBI Silver ETF slipped 4.75 per cent to Rs 165.38.

"Fed Chair Warsh's remarks later on Monday and Wednesday's FOMC minutes are the next triggers. A hawkish tone could extend the fall, while any sign the Fed will stop after December would give both metals room to recover," said Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital.

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Silver ETFs have been falling sharply since late January, with SBI Silver ETF, ICICI Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF and Nippon Silver ETF all down 54 per cent from their January 29 highs.

The gold-silver ratio widened to around 81, underscoring silver's sharper underperformance in the latest selloff.

"Elevated bond yields and a stronger US dollar continue to weigh on the metal, while industrial demand has yet to provide a meaningful cushion. The near-term bias remains negative," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

He said a sustained move above Rs 1,78,000 per kg was needed to stabilise prices. Conversely, a decisive break below Rs 1,70,000 could accelerate the decline towards Rs 1,64,000.

Earlier in the day, MCX silver futures opened with a sharp gap down near Rs 1,72,400 and were trading around Rs 1,71,150, down approximately 2.9 per cent, making them the weakest performers among the four metals contracts.

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"The RSI, hovering near 26, indicates deeply oversold conditions, although the MACD remains firmly negative. Any technical rebound would first need to reclaim the Rs 1,72,000 mark to gain traction," Ponmudi said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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