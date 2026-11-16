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Cupid shares cool off from record high; analysts share resistance, support levels 

Cupid shares cool off from record high; analysts share resistance, support levels 

Cupid shares were trading 4.5% lower at Rs 360.30 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 48,555 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 1:12 PM IST
Cupid shares cool off from record high; analysts share resistance, support levels The stock is trading near the oversold zone with its RSI at 69.6. An RSI of 70 and above indicates the stock is trading in the overbought zone.

Shares of personal care products Cupid Ltd have cooled off from their record high. The stock is down 8.39% from the peak. Cupid stock hit a record high of Rs 393.40 on November 13, 2026 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 57.81 on November 14, 2025.

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Cupid Limited is maintaining a strong bullish trend, trading above all four major EMAs with a well-established higher-high and higher-low structure. The stock has broken above the Rs 369 resistance zone, supported by strong volume, while RSI near 67 indicates positive momentum. However, profit booking near Rs 390–400 cannot be ruled out. Sustaining above Rs 369 will be crucial for further upside."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "Cupid Ltd is displaying a strong bullish structure after forming an ascending triangle pattern on short term charts. The stock has now witnessed a decisive breakout above the Rs 365–370 resistance band, indicating renewed buying interest. It is currently trading near Rs 380 levels with the breakout supported by its position above the 21, 100 and 200-day moving averages. A sustained move above Rs 380 could open the upside towards Rs 395–400, followed by Rs 415. On the downside, Rs 365–370 is expected to act as immediate support, while Rs 345 remains a crucial trend line support. The overall technical outlook remains positive, provided the stock sustains above the breakout zone."

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Cupid is currently trading around Rs 374 near its all-time high, having recently delivered a decisive breakout above its previous swing high of Rs 368.95. The broader price action remains firmly bullish, characterized by a classic higher high and higher low structure sustained cleanly above the rising 20-day and 50-day EMAs. Despite minor intraday cooling following the sharp up-move, momentum remains constructive with the daily RSI hovering near 67.37—holding comfortably in bullish territory above its signal line without hitting extreme overbought levels.

On the downside, immediate support rests around Rs 340– Rs 342, aligning closely with the 20-day EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. On the upside, immediate resistance lies near Rs 400– Rs 402 (150% Fibonacci extension) followed by Rs 409– Rs 410 (161.8% extension). Given the steep rally and proximity to key extension targets, intermittent profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out."

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In the current session, Cupid shares were trading 4.5% lower at Rs 360.30. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 48,555 crore. The stock is trading near the oversold zone with its RSI at 69.6. An RSI of 70 and above indicates the stock is trading in the overbought zone.

Cupid Limited is an Indian public medical equipment and consumer wellness manufacturer based in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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