Private health insurance’s share triples in 10 years, but households still bear the biggest burden

“Private Health Insurance Expenditure also increased from 3.4% of Total Health Expenditure in 2013-14 to 10.2% in 2023–24 which reflects deepening of health insurance penetration across the country. This coupled with the increase in Government Health Expenditure (GHE) provides enhanced financial protection to the public at large,” the government said in a statement.

Expenditure through government-financed health insurance schemes stood at ₹33,385 crore in 2023-24, compared with ₹97,167 crore through private health insurance. The private insurance figure was nearly three times as much, although it includes employer-provided group cover as well as individual policies.

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Despite the expansion of insurance, out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE), or payments made by households when they receive healthcare, stood at ₹4.06 lakh crore in 2023-24. This was 42.7% of total health expenditure of ₹9.52 lakh crore, making it the largest single source of healthcare financing.

The household share has fallen from 64.2% of total health expenditure in 2013-14 to 42.7% in 2023-24, though the decline has not been consistent. OOPE fell to 39.4% in 2021-22 before rising to 43.4% in 2022-23. “The decline has continued in the latest year,” the government said, referring to the reduction between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Government spending on healthcare has also increased. Government Health Expenditure (GHE) more than tripled in nominal terms, from ₹1.30 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹4.14 lakh crore in 2023-24. Its share of total health expenditure rose from 28.6% to 43.5% over the same period.

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The figures point to a growing role for private health insurance and higher public spending in financing healthcare. However, with households still meeting 42.7% of the total bill directly, the expansion of insurance has yet to substantially reduce their reliance on out-of-pocket payments.