Inox Wind shares tumble 11% as Q2 FY27 earnings disappoint, CEO resigns; check targets

Inox Wind's EBITDA margin contracted to 15 per cent, down 520 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) and 358 bps sequentially. The margin was also 184 bps below JM Financial's estimate, primarily due to inflation in commodity and raw material prices.

However, revenue stood at Rs 1,350 crore, rising 21 per cent YoY and 66 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The figure was 12 per cent above JM Financial's estimate.

JM Financial noted that Inox Wind received order inflows of 350 MW, taking its total order book to 3.8 GW as of October 2026, compared with 4.4 GW at the end of July 2026.

The brokerage also highlighted the expansion of the company's operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio through acquisitions, which has resulted in a fourfold increase in assets, including 4.5 GW from Wind World. O&M revenue from Wind World stood at Rs 600 crore in FY26 and is likely to be consolidated from Q3 FY27.

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For FY28, Inox Wind's management has guided for revenue of Rs 7,500 crore and an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent. Although, JM Financial pointed out that the company's earlier FY27 guidance of 70–75 per cent YoY revenue growth and a 20–22 per cent EBITDA margin, reiterated in Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27, now appears highly unlikely to be achieved.

"The macro environment for wind energy is improving. The 5.8GW RE capacity awarded through tenders in Q2 FY27 presents a potential opportunity for 2.3–2.4GW of Wind Turbine Generator (WTGs). Given the recent correction, we maintain ADD with a target price of Rs 72, valuing the stock at 11x Sept'28 EBITDA," JM Financial stated.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) also flagged the margin shortfall and the moderation in management guidance.

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"We lower our FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates by 21 per cent/14 per cent, factoring in lower estimated deliveries and moderated EBITDA margins of 18 per cent/19 per cent (vs. management guidance of 20 per cent)," it stated.

CEO resigns

Separately, Inox Wind informed the stock exchanges that Sanjeev Agarwal has resigned as the company's CEO, citing personal reasons.

"He has confirmed that there are no other material reasons other than as mentioned in the resignation letter. He has further confirmed that, as mutually agreed with the Company, he shall continue to provide advisory services to the Company in the capacity of Advisor during the transition period up to 31st December, 2026," the company said in its regulatory filing.

"We reiterate our BUY rating, given attractive valuations, with a revised TP of INR74 per share (based on 20x FY28E EPS)," it added.