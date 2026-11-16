Silver prices crash by Rs 7,000; dollar strength, rate hike prospects weigh

Strength in the US dollar has also led to lower demand for silver. The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering near a 19-month high around 103.44, led by firming expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and rising US Treasury yields.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said, "Prices are testing the Rs 170,000– Rs 172,000 zone, which serves as immediate support, while a decisive breach could expose the next support band at Rs 162,000– Rs 164,000. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 178,000–180,000, followed by Rs 188,000–190,000. The RSI, hovering near 26, indicates deeply oversold conditions, although the MACD remains firmly negative. Any technical rebound would first need to reclaim the Rs 172,000 mark to gain traction. The domestic selloff mirrors the weakness in COMEX silver, where prices have slipped below $47.50 amid a stronger US dollar and a widening gold-silver ratio. The near-term bias remains bearish, with a sustained move above Rs 178,000 needed to stabilise prices. Conversely, a decisive break below Rs 170,000 could accelerate the decline towards Rs 164,000."