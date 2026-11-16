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Silver prices crash by Rs 7,000; dollar strength, rate hike prospects weigh

Silver prices crash by Rs 7,000; dollar strength, rate hike prospects weigh

The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering near a 19-month high around 103.44, led by firming expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and rising US Treasury yields.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Silver prices crash by Rs 7,000; dollar strength, rate hike prospects weighStrength in the US dollar has also led to lower demand for silver.

Price of precious metal Silver tanked by over Rs 7,000 on the festival of Chhath Puja 2026 today. Silver prices fell by Rs 7115 per kg to Rs 1,69,194 per kg against the previous close of Rs 176309 per kg.

Silver prices are on a weak wicket as a stronger-than-expected US inflation data (with consumer prices rising 0.4% in October) has led investors to recalibrate and price in a higher possibility of interest rate hikes or tighter monetary policy by the US Fed. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals like silver.

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Strength in the US dollar has also led to lower demand for silver. The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering near a 19-month high around 103.44, led by firming expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and rising US Treasury yields.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said, "Prices are testing the Rs 170,000– Rs 172,000 zone, which serves as immediate support, while a decisive breach could expose the next support band at Rs 162,000– Rs 164,000. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 178,000–180,000, followed by Rs 188,000–190,000. The RSI, hovering near 26, indicates deeply oversold conditions, although the MACD remains firmly negative. Any technical rebound would first need to reclaim the Rs 172,000 mark to gain traction. The domestic selloff mirrors the weakness in COMEX silver, where prices have slipped below $47.50 amid a stronger US dollar and a widening gold-silver ratio. The near-term bias remains bearish, with a sustained move above Rs 178,000 needed to stabilise prices. Conversely, a decisive break below Rs 170,000 could accelerate the decline towards Rs 164,000."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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