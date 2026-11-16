Silver prices crash by Rs 7,000; dollar strength, rate hike prospects weigh

Price of precious metal Silver tanked by over Rs 7,000 on the festival of Chhath Puja 2026 today. Silver prices fell by Rs 7115 per kg to Rs 1,69,194 per kg against the previous close of Rs 176309 per kg.
Silver prices are on a weak wicket as a stronger-than-expected US inflation data (with consumer prices rising 0.4% in October) has led investors to recalibrate and price in a higher possibility of interest rate hikes or tighter monetary policy by the US Fed. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals like silver.