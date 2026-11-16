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FM Sitharaman to meet capital market, banking, insurance sectors on November 18 for pre-Budget consultations

FM Sitharaman to meet capital market, banking, insurance sectors on November 18 for pre-Budget consultations

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders from the capital market industry to flag their key demands and policy concerns ahead of the next Budget

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:11 PM IST
FM Sitharaman to meet capital market, banking, insurance sectors on November 18 for pre-Budget consultationsFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-Budget consultation meetings with representatives of the capital market, financial services, banking and insurance sectors on November 18, Wednesday, as the government begins gathering inputs for the Union Budget 2027-28.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders from the capital market industry to flag their key demands and policy concerns ahead of the next Budget.

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Issues relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, short-term capital gains (STCG) tax and the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could feature in the industry’s representations.

Read More: Will Budget 2027 roll out red carpet for FPIs? FM Sitharaman says, 'I recognise the voice'

The capital market industry has previously sought the abolition of LTCG tax on equities, a reduction in the STCG tax rate to 10% and a rationalisation of STT. Whether these demands find a place in the government’s Budget considerations will be closely watched by investors and market participants.

Sitharaman is also holding consultations with economists and representatives of the agriculture and rural development sectors on Monday as part of the pre-Budget exercise.

In another significant development, the Finance Minister is expected to meet young people next week to seek their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget. This marks the first time that youth will be officially included in the Finance Minister’s pre-Budget consultation process.

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The government is expected to place particular emphasis on issues concerning India’s youth, including employment opportunities, as it gathers suggestions for the next Budget.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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