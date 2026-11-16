FM Sitharaman to meet capital market, banking, insurance sectors on November 18 for pre-Budget consultations

Issues relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, short-term capital gains (STCG) tax and the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could feature in the industry’s representations.

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The capital market industry has previously sought the abolition of LTCG tax on equities, a reduction in the STCG tax rate to 10% and a rationalisation of STT. Whether these demands find a place in the government’s Budget considerations will be closely watched by investors and market participants.

Sitharaman is also holding consultations with economists and representatives of the agriculture and rural development sectors on Monday as part of the pre-Budget exercise.

In another significant development, the Finance Minister is expected to meet young people next week to seek their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget. This marks the first time that youth will be officially included in the Finance Minister’s pre-Budget consultation process.

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The government is expected to place particular emphasis on issues concerning India’s youth, including employment opportunities, as it gathers suggestions for the next Budget.