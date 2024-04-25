Guess how much Wipro CEO Delaporte will get as severance pay 

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte is set to get a separation payment of Rs 92.1 crore (or about $11 million) after his ahead-of-schedule exit, according to a report in the Economic Times. The severance package puts Delaporte on the list of top executives from the sector, who have inked iron-clad job contracts that guarantee hefty packages on exit. Delaporte's total compensation in FY23 was just over $10 million.

In recent years, payments to exiting CEOs at companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant and Wipro have ranged from Rs 48 crore to Rs 92 crore.

Former CEO and MD of TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan got Rs 48 crore in severance payout when he resigned in 2023, customary filings showed.

TCS annual report showed Gopinathan drew a Rs 29.1 crore salary in FY23, up 13.17 percent from his pay in FY22.

Former CEO of Cognizant, Brian Humphries, stepped away from the top job effective January 12, 2023, and served as a special advisor until March 15, 2023. His severance benefits included three components: a base salary, annual cash incentives and accelerated vesting of stock awards. Cumulatively, it amounted to $6.6 million, according to regulatory filings from the company.

"When the tenure of an IT Services company's CEO is abruptly cut short, the exit compensation is determined by the contract or industry practices, which could amount to up to one year of their salary," the ET report quoted CEO of EIIRTrend Pareekh Jain.