'Haven’t done dishes in 4 years...': Indian-origin CEO’s $5,000/hour claim divides the internet

A bold LinkedIn post by an Indian-origin CEO has set the internet ablaze, dividing opinions on productivity, delegation, and privilege. Declaring he hasn’t washed a single dish in four years, the entrepreneur linked his stance to cold, hard economics.

“Haven’t done dishes in 4 years. Not because I’m lazy. Because my time is worth $5,000/hour,” the CEO wrote in his now-viral post. He explained that outsourcing tasks like washing dishes for $15/hour allowed him to focus on high-value work worth $5,000/hour. “Simple math,” he added, calling his decision “obvious.”

The post struck a nerve, sparking debates over its practicality and privilege. While some hailed it as a masterclass in efficiency, others slammed it as tone-deaf and disconnected from everyday realities.

Critics argued that not everyone has the resources to delegate household chores, with one user remarking, “This advice works if you’re already earning at that level. For most, it’s not a choice.” Others, however, found value in his approach. “The saying, ‘be generous with everything but your time,’ has never made more sense,” one commenter wrote.

Another user poked fun at the post, saying, “Stop sleeping, because sleeping earns $0/hour. Now that’s how you scale.” Meanwhile, some questioned the CEO’s broader perspective. “Love your content, Ravi,” one user wrote, “but remember, Jeff Bezos still does the dishes. Make room for puttering.”

The CEO concluded his post with a rallying cry for re-evaluating priorities: “Stop doing $15/hour tasks. Start doing $5,000/hour work. That’s how you scale.”

Amid the uproar, another user shared a personal lesson from the post. “I keep wanting to support my stores and employees by working alongside them, but the more I do that, the less time I have for deals and marketing. Great lesson here!”

The viral post, viewed thousands of times, underscores a larger debate about the value of time, the privilege of outsourcing, and the balancing act between scaling productivity and staying grounded.