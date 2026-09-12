HDFC Bank appoints Jimmy Tata as Executive Director: Who is he?

Tata currently serves as HDFC Bank’s Chief Credit Officer and has more than 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector. He holds a Master of Financial Management degree from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.

Tata began his professional career in 1987 as a consultant with Strategic Consultants Pvt Ltd. In 1989, he joined Apple Industries Ltd, where he eventually headed its Wholesale Leasing and Hire Purchase Division.

He joined HDFC Bank in 1994 as a Relationship Manager in the Corporate Banking Department and later became its head.

From risk management to credit

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In June 2013, Tata took over as Chief Risk Officer of HDFC Bank. He currently serves as the bank’s Chief Credit Officer.

Besides his responsibilities at HDFC Bank, Tata serves on the boards of International Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt. Ltd (IARC) and HDB Financial Services Ltd. He is also a trustee of the HDB Employees Welfare Trust.

HDFC Bank expands Whole-time Director strength

The bank’s board has approved the creation of an additional Whole-time Director position, taking the total number of Whole-time Directors on its board to four, apart from the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

HDFC Bank said the new position is aimed at enabling “sharper synergy and oversight”, including across its subsidiaries, while strengthening its succession planning framework.

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The appointment to the newly created position will be made in consultation with the incoming MD and CEO after the new chief takes charge. Shareholder approval will be sought at a later stage.

V Srinivasa Rangan reappointed

Separately, the board approved the reappointment of V Srinivasa Rangan as Whole-time Director, with the designation of Executive Director, for a one-year term from November 23, 2026, to November 22, 2027, subject to the required approvals.

HDFC Bank has also submitted the names of two candidates to the RBI for the posts of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The candidates were submitted in order of preference, along with proposed remuneration for a three-year tenure, subject to RBI approval. The bank has not disclosed their identities.