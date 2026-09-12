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Pezeshkian’s nuclear message to the world: Iran wants talks, but within NPT rules

Pezeshkian’s nuclear message to the world: Iran wants talks, but within NPT rules

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons and pointed to Tehran’s membership of the NPT as evidence of its stated position.

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  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 9:21 PM IST
Pezeshkian’s nuclear message to the world: Iran wants talks, but within NPT rulesPezeshkian also questioned the evidence being cited by the US and Israel to support allegations against Iran, calling the claims propaganda.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran is ready to negotiate on its nuclear programme within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and internationally recognised principles, while rejecting allegations that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons. In an exclusive interview with India Today Group Editor (Foreign Affairs) Geeta Mohan, Pezeshkian said Iran’s nuclear activities had been carried out within international rules and subjected to extensive monitoring.

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Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons and pointed to Tehran’s membership of the NPT as evidence of its stated position.

“If we were seeking nuclear weapons, we wouldn't have become a member of NPT. Now they are bringing about alibis and pretexts to attack our soil,” Pezeshkian said.

He maintained that Iran’s nuclear activities had been conducted within international frameworks and that the programme had been closely monitored.

“They exercise the greatest amount of monitoring regarding nuclear activities in Iran on a daily basis. They came and monitored, but we did everything and worked within the framework of international principles,” he said.

Pezeshkian also questioned the evidence being cited by the US and Israel to support allegations against Iran, calling the claims propaganda.

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“It is lies they are propagating,” he said.

Tehran open to nuclear negotiations

While rejecting the allegations, Pezeshkian said Iran was prepared to return to negotiations on the nuclear issue, provided they took place within the NPT framework and internationally recognised principles.

His comments come amid continuing tensions between Iran and the US, with Pezeshkian ruling out an immediate return to direct talks with Washington. He said trust between the two sides had been badly damaged.

Pezeshkian said direct talks with US President Donald Trump would be difficult at present following the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the conflict.

He said the killing on the first day of the war, which began on February 28, had created a deep problem of trust and made it difficult for Iranian society to simply return to negotiations with the US.

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“The atmosphere of trust should be established again,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran needed to be sure that the US would honour its commitments.

Iran cites previous negotiations

The Iranian president also referred to previous rounds of negotiations, saying Iran had been engaged in talks when the conflict began and had later returned to the negotiating table.

Pezeshkian claimed the two sides had been close to an agreement before the US again attacked Iran. He said Tehran subsequently reached an understanding and signed a memorandum of understanding, but alleged that the US later abandoned it. Pezeshkian said Iran’s position remained that sanctions should be lifted and that the US should stop attacking Iran.

He maintained that Tehran was not seeking war but would respond to attacks against it.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 9:21 PM IST
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