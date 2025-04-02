Hundreds of crores of property, one Nokia mobile phone: What Ratan Tata owned, left after his death

Revered industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 last year, divided his possessions among his family, staff and pets. The last will of Tata, which was made on February 23, 2022, revoking the ones made on April 18, 1996, and November 10, 2009, revealed that the late industrialist owned only one mobile phone.

Related Articles

According to the last will that India Today TV accessed, Ratan Tata, who owned assets and properties worth hundreds of crores, had just one Nokia mobile phone to himself. He owned around 34 wrist watches, including some high-end brands and also a few from Titan, which is a Tata Group Company, and a Taj Mahal Palace watch.

Mehli Mistry, Darius Khambata, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy were named as executors and trustees to his last will and testament.

Here’s what Ratan Tata’s will stated: