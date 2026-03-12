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'Idea is to evolve Razorpay beyond a payments provider into a financial operating system for businesses,' says Harshil Mathur

'Idea is to evolve Razorpay beyond a payments provider into a financial operating system for businesses,' says Harshil Mathur

Fintech firm Razorpay is betting on AI-powered agents to move beyond payments, aiming to build a financial operating system that automates business operations for millions of merchants, especially SMEs.

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Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 6:21 PM IST
'Idea is to evolve Razorpay beyond a payments provider into a financial operating system for businesses,' says Harshil MathurOver time, Razorpay plans to adopt a token-based pricing model similar to other AI platforms, where businesses pay depending on the complexity and scale of tasks performed by agents.

Fintech major Razorpay is betting on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expand beyond its core payments business, with the launch of a new agentic platform that the company says could transform how businesses manage financial operations.

Speaking about the launch with Business Today, Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur said the company’s broader ambition is to evolve from a payments provider into a broader financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

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“The idea is to move from being just a payments provider to becoming a financial operating system for businesses. We want to build an entire layer of business logic on Razorpay so that business management can run on the platform, not just payments,” Mathur said.

'The newly launched platform introduces AI-powered agents that can automate operational tasks linked to payments ranging from reconciliation and dispute resolution to customer follow-ups and transaction monitoring. The launch partners include Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, PVR INOX, mamaearth, etc. According to Mathur, while AI agents are being built across industries, integrating them directly into payment workflows creates a different layer of utility for businesses.

“Agentic platforms exist independently, but nobody has built them directly on top of payments infrastructure,” he said.

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The company believes the biggest impact could be among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which often lack dedicated operations teams to manage payment-related processes. Tasks such as tracking failed payments, reconciling incoming transactions, or responding to disputes typically require manual intervention.

Initially, the agentic platform will be offered in beta without additional charges. Over time, Razorpay plans to adopt a token-based pricing model similar to other AI platforms, where businesses pay depending on the complexity and scale of tasks performed by agents.

Razorpay already works with millions of merchants in India and onboards tens of thousands of businesses each month. The company sees its existing merchant base as a starting point to roll out these new capabilities, expanding its role from payments processing to business operations infrastructure.

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The launch comes as AI adoption accelerates across the fintech sector. However, Mathur noted that deploying AI in financial services requires significantly stricter guardrails than typical enterprise applications.

“In financial services, even a small error can create large liabilities,” he said, adding that the company spent the last six months building safeguards to ensure agents operate within defined limits.

Razorpay processes roughly one billion transactions every quarter [$45 billion as Total Payment Volume]. As AI adoption grows, the company is positioning itself to embed agent-driven automation deeper into the financial workflows of businesses operating on its platform.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 6:21 PM IST
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