Business Today
I'll chop off anything that doesn't yield return': Punit Goenka on life after Sony deal

Goenka stressed on frugality, optimisation and sharp focus on quality in his future course for the firm after the failed merger deal with Sony.

Goenka said any asset failing to generate profit will be divested from the media company’s portfolio. Goenka said any asset failing to generate profit will be divested from the media company’s portfolio.

With Sony deal in the past, Zee Entertainment Managing Director Punit Goenka the firm will look to hit an 18-20% Ebitda margin, which "should roughly translate to over Rs 2,000 crore of Ebitda on a cash basis".

Goenka stressed on frugality, optimisation and sharp focus on quality in his future course for the firm in an interview to the Economic Times.

Goenka's recalibration includes "chopping off anything that doesn't yield a return on investment", he told the paper. Zee’s burgeoning sports portfolio could also be economised, he said, adding that the company will see "optimisation of human capital".

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has directed Zee to file its reply to applications filed by Sony within two weeks.

Sony Group units Culver Max Entertainment and Bangla
Entertainment have filed two applications challenging the maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea seeking implementation of the merger scheme.

While granting two weeks to Zee to file its reply, the bench has adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 23.

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 7:18 AM IST
