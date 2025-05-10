In a decisive move reflecting the current geopolitical tensions, leading Indian travel agencies, EaseMyTrip and Cox & Kings, have announced the suspension of all travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This action comes in response to these nations' recent expressions of support for Pakistan amidst the India-Pakistan conflict. The decision signifies a wider trend among Indian companies aligning with national sentiment against countries perceived to support adversarial positions.

The decision by Cox & Kings to halt travel services followed Turkey and Azerbaijan's public support for Pakistan after India's military operation, Operation Sindoor, against terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country," stated Cox & Kings's director, Karan Agarwal. He further urged Indian travellers to exercise caution when considering trips to these destinations, pending clarity in geopolitical dynamics.

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip, echoed similar concerns, highlighting traveller safety as a priority amidst these tensions. "Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions," Pitti commented. This stance is reflective of a broader industry response, where companies are keen to ensure their operations do not inadvertently support unfavourable diplomatic stances.

Travomint has also joined this movement, with CEO Alok K Singh confirming the immediate halt of travel packages to the said countries. "Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting it, we at Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand. We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan. With immediate effect, Travomint has suspended the sale of all travel packages to these countries," Singh stated, underscoring the industry's united front on this issue.

Ankara has consistently supported Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in February 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan advocated for a UN-mediated dialogue on Kashmir.

During the MEA press conference on Friday, the Indian government revealed that the Pakistani army breached Indian airspace multiple times on the night of May 7 and 8 along the entire western border. The intention behind these violations was to target military infrastructure. The Indian armed forces are currently analyzing the drones that were used in the incursions. According to initial reports, the drones were identified as Turkey's SONGAR drones, as stated by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Before Operation Sindoor, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal proposed the suspension of flights between India and Turkey following reports of six Turkish military aircraft landing in Pakistan with cargo. This development has stirred significant discontent among Indian strategic experts and commentators, particularly in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives.

Sibal’s remarks came amid rising concerns over Turkey’s defence ties with Pakistan. “We can consider suspending our flights to Turkey and Turkish flights to India for the time being,” he wrote. Many defence experts took note of the reported landing of six Turkish C-130 Hercules transport planes in Pakistan.

We can consider suspending our flights to Turkey and Turkish flights to India for the time being. https://t.co/MCfDk0PQZZ — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) April 28, 2025

According to security analyst Sushant Sareen, there is a noticeable trend emerging in regional alliances. He observed that India's allies and adversaries are becoming more defined, with China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan aligning themselves against India.

Sareen wrote: “India’s friends and enemies are identifying themselves. China, Turkey, Azerbaijan are clearly on the Paki side. Ideally, there should be costs for doing this but India will reward them with fatter trade deals and defence contracts; Israel is probably the only country with India."

