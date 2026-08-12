India’s top 3 business families worth ₹42 lakh crore: Ambani, Birla and Jindal lead list

The top three families added ₹1.57 lakh crore in value over the past year, taking their combined valuation to $444 billion, or ₹42 trillion.

India’s top family businesses worth ₹138 lakh crore

The scale of India’s family-owned businesses extends well beyond the top three. The top 300 family-owned enterprises had a collective valuation of ₹138 trillion, equivalent to around $1.46 trillion, according to the report.

India’s 10 most valuable families had a combined valuation of ₹70.5 lakh crore as of June 2026, up from ₹69 trillion a year earlier. The threshold for entering the top 10 also increased by nearly 14% over the one-year period to ₹2.5 lakh crore, indicating a rise in the valuations of leading family businesses.

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The Anil Agarwal family, which runs the Vedanta Group, recorded one of the biggest jumps in the rankings. It moved up three places to sixth after its valuation increased 74.7% during the year.

However, not all family fortunes increased. Technology-focused business families, including the Nadar family of HCL Technologies and the Premji family of Wipro, slipped to eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Their valuations declined 38% and 2.3% during the period.

Adani leads first-generation families

Among first-generation business families, the Adani family topped the list with a valuation of ₹19.57 lakh crore. The family was followed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, whose Bharti Airtel-led business was valued at ₹12.1 lakh crore.

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Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ranked third among first-generation families with a valuation of ₹4.54 lakh crore — less than one-fourth of the Adani family’s value.

The report also highlighted the economic footprint of these businesses. The 300 family groups added around ₹4,076 crore in value every day over the past two years. Their collective value increased by nearly ₹30 lakh crore in 2024 and another ₹1.23 lakh crore in the 2025 edition released in March.

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These family-owned businesses currently employ more than 5.4 million people and generate around ₹56 lakh crore in revenue. First-generation family businesses alone employ more than 1 million people, highlighting their growing contribution to employment and economic activity.

The rankings underline the continued dominance of legacy business houses while also showing the rapid rise of first-generation entrepreneurs in India’s corporate landscape.

