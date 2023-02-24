Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has this to say about moonlighting, work from home

Infosys founder and chairman of Cataraman Ventues, NR Narayana Murthy warned youngsters against moonlighting and working from home while speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue on Thursday in New Delhi.

"My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don't fall into this trap of 'I will moonlight', I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week,” the Infosys founder exclaimed.

Murthy also compared India’s economic progress with China and noted that the reason our neighbours to the East have progressed better than us is because of the culture they have embedded in their youth.

He said, “India and China were the same size in the late 1940s, but China has grown to be six times the size of India due to the culture it has imbibed.”

The Infosys founder explained how India could achieve its full potential, and he thinks the answer lies in cultural transformation, which would include no favoritism.

Murthy explained, “We need to build a culture of quick decision making, quick implementation, hassle less transactions, honesty in transactions, no favouritism.”

He added that for India to become a developed nation, there is a need to improve the ease of doing and setting up businesses.

"If we want the business people to stay only in India and do everything in India, I think they will be very happy to do. All that we are respectfully requesting is that quick decisions must be taken, they must be implemented quickly and they should be no harassment, no unnecessary hurdle," he suggested.

He stressed that these characteristics were shared amongst all developed nations.

Despite the many shortcomings he finds in the present day India, Murthy highlighted that there is still a section of India that works hard, is honest, has good work ethic and is disciplined, but he added that this is not a major theme among Indians.

"There is a small section of India which works hard, which is honest, which has a good work ethic, discipline, by and large, this is not the predominant nature," he noted.

Also Read: Human mind is the most...': Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy answers if AI will take over the world - BusinessToday

Also Read: Meet N Chandrasekaran's super team who sealed Air India's deal with Airbus, Boeing - BusinessToday