Infosys’ Tennis fever: After Rafael Nadal,  IT giant ropes in Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador

Infosys, Indian IT services company, announced a multi-year partnership with women’s tennis player Iga Świątek. She is a four-time Grand Slam Champion and has been ranked World No. 1 since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Infosys’ new brand ambassador – Iga Świątek - a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next. Her relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries.”

“Iga is also a great inspiration for women achievers and together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future. All of us at Infosys wish Iga the very best for the future,” he added.



Before this, the IT company had announced that they had brought Tennis player Rafael Nadal onboard as a global brand ambassador.

On her appointment alongside Nadal, Świątek said, “I am delighted to collaborate with an organization like Infosys that’s bringing their knowledge of technology to change the tennis experience for so many people. Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust.”

“I am also moved by all that Infosys is doing off the court to bring more opportunities that empower people, businesses, and communities to move into the future. With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge,” she further noted.

Infosys’ tennis connection is not just limited to its new global brand ambassadors. The company was the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.