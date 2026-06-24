IRCTC CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain resigns; railways ministry accepts exit effective July 20

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Kumar Jain has resigned from his position, with the Ministry of Railways approving his request. The resignation will take effect from July 20, 2026, according to a regulatory filing made by the company on Tuesday.

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In a disclosure to stock exchanges under SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations, IRCTC said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Railways dated June 22 informing the company that the competent authority had accepted Jain's resignation.

The company added that the Ministry would issue separate orders regarding the assignment of additional charge for the CMD post until a new appointment is made.

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Jain stepped down citing personal reasons and requested to be relieved after serving the prescribed notice period. In his resignation letter, he thanked the Ministry of Railways, IRCTC employees and other stakeholders for their support during his tenure.

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He described his tenure at IRCTC as a significant professional milestone and said the organisation had achieved several important institutional and financial milestones over the past two years.

Jain took charge as CMD of IRCTC in February 2024 and has led the company through a period of expansion and operational improvements.

Key milestones

During his tenure, IRCTC was upgraded from Schedule B to Schedule A status and from Mini Ratna-II to Navratna status by the Government of India. These upgrades reflected the company's growing scale and financial performance.

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According to Railway Ministry officials, IRCTC recorded its highest-ever financial performance in FY 2025-26, with revenue reaching approximately ₹5,215 crore.

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The company also reported its highest tourism revenue to date, generating around ₹890 crore during the financial year. Officials attributed the growth to closer coordination between IRCTC and the Ministry of Railways, along with efforts to expand tourism-related services.

Technology and customer services

Jain's tenure also saw several technology-driven initiatives aimed at improving passenger services and operational efficiency.

Among the notable measures was the deployment of artificial intelligence-enabled monitoring systems at IRCTC's base kitchens. The AI-based cameras were integrated into a centralized monitoring framework to improve food quality oversight and operational management.

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IRCTC also expanded its e-Pantry services, allowing passengers on mail and express trains to pre-book meals online. The company further introduced technology upgrades to make the e-ticketing process more customer-friendly and efficient.



Before joining IRCTC, Jain held several senior positions in the Indian Railways system. His previous assignments included serving as Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division in Central Railway, and Joint Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance.

With Jain set to demit office on July 20, the Ministry of Railways is expected to announce interim arrangements for the CMD position in the coming weeks.

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(With PTI inputs)

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