JSW Steel picks Robert Simon as CEO for its American operations

JSW Steel has picked Robert Simon as the chief executive officer of the steelmaker's US unit.

Simon will lead the overall business, comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production, and sales at Baytown and Mingo Junction, the company said in a statement on March 6. He will report to the respective boards of both the subsidiary companies of JSW Steel, the company said.

An industrial engineer from West Virginia University, Rob began his professional career as a Production Manager, and eventually as General Manager for Oregon Brass Works. He held several key positions at Evraz North America’s Rocky Mountain Steel Mills eventually becoming the Vice-President & General Manager and later the Executive Vice-President for the company’s Tubular Division.

Rob’s career then expanded to Steel Dynamics, taking the role of Vice-President Structural Products, where he led the organization through a recovery

from the financial crisis re-establishing a strong presence in the company's markets while also developing a significant presence in new markets.

JSW Steel in US has a 1.5 MNTPA (million tonnes per annum) electric arc furnace-based steel-making capacity in Ohio, and downstream product facilities, including a 3-MNTPA hot-rolling mill in Ohio, a 1.2 MNTPA plate mill and a 0.55 MNTPA pipe mill capacity in Baytown, Texas.

In Q3, the mill in Texas produced 97,829 net tonnes of plates and 7,219 net tonnes of pipes reporting a capacity utilization of 40 percent and 5 percent respectively. Sales volume for the quarter stood at 86,985 net tonnes of plates and 5,532 net tonnes of pipes. It reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $18.67 million.

“Rob Simon is a natural leader and passionate about working in environments where core values drive his team members to realize their potential. I

am confident that his vast experience in improving and managing businesses throughout the steel industry will help us scale JSW USA to newer heights in achieving our purpose in making high quality steel products that are Made & Melted in America. I am delighted to have Rob on board and confident

that he will take JSW USA to the next level of growth,” said Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA.