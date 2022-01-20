Lamborghini registers 86% sales growth in 2021 in India

Italian super-luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday said it had posted sales performance of 69 units in India in 2021, a growth of 86 per cent in comparison to the previous year. The company had sold 37 units of its famed automobiles in India in 2020.

Lamborghini cars are expensive with the cheapest model retailing for Rs 3.16 crore and going up to Rs 4.99 crore at showrooms in India. The higher sales growth of these luxury cars is in trend with the sales recorded by other luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, which has emerged as the clear favourite luxury car brand in 2021, in comparison to Audi and BMW. The German auto maker’s Indian arm sold 11,242 units, registering a strong 42.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Globally, the company recorded all-time high sales of 8,405 cars in 2021, compared with 7,430 in the year-ago period.

In terms of individual markets, the US held on to the top spot in 2021 with 2,472 units, a rise of 11 per cent, while China leaped into second place with 935 units, with a rise of 55 per cent. They were followed by Germany with 706 units, recording a jump of 16 per cent and the United Kingdom posted 564 units, up 9 per cent. There was also an increase in the figures for Lamborghini’s home market of Italy, where 359 cars were delivered, a rise of 3 per cent.

The remarkable performance of the four markets comprises 63 per cent of the total cars delivered within the Asia Pacific region in 2021.

Along with the Chinese Mainland which is one of the markets that contributed to the robust sales performance in the Asia Pacific region, South Korea recorded 354 cars ( up 17 per cent) while Thailand and India contributed to 75 cars (+32 per cent) and 69 cars (86 per cent), respectively.

In terms of models, there was an ongoing success for the Urus Super SUV with 5,021 units delivered. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracán, which saw a strong increase in sales up to 2,586 thanks to the strong impetus provided by the Huracán STO. In addition, there were 798 Aventadors (V12 model) delivered all over the world.

Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products over the next 12 months. Winkelmann added: “We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future. In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current results and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards.”

In 2021, the company launched three new models -- the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omoloqata, the Aventador Ultimae, and the Countach LPI 800-4.

Commenting on the performance, Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said, "This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand’s outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people, and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our l73 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued for invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time."

The company intends to spend nearly €1.5 billion over the course of four years – aiming to launch its first hybrid production model in 2023 and electrify its entire range by the end of 2024.

