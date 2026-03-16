LPG cylinder supply concerns: Infosys, TCS, HCLTech among IT firms that have slashed their canteen menus

Amid concerns over LPG cylinder supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India's IT firms have been forced to slash their canteen and cafeteria offerings. The firms that have reduced their canteen menus include Infosys and HCLTech, which sent emails to employees warning them of limited food availability and advising them to carry their food from home.

Advertisement

For thousands of employees returning to campus, the "future of work" currently looks like a limited menu of cold salads and dry snacks as firms scramble to manage the energy crunch. To keep their operations running without LPG cylinders, many corporate kitchens are pivoting to electrical methods of cooking such as induction stoves, grills and sandwich makers.

List of companies that have reduced canteen items due to LPG shortage

Infosys: Last week, Infosys mailed its employees across Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai that the canteen menu will be limited and food will be sourced from external kitchens due to commercial LPG cylinder supply concerns. Live cooking counters that prepare dishes such as omelettes and dosas will also be temporarily withdrawn till further notice.

Advertisement

HCLTech: The IT firm gave its Chennai employees the option to work from home on March 12-13 as many cafeteria vendors were unable to operate due to the ongoing commercial LPG cylinder supply crunch.

TCS: Employees at the Pune campus were advised to bring their own tiffin due to reduced menu options. Only dal-rice was available at the canteen till Friday, one employee told The Indian Express. At the Bengaluru campus' canteen, only lemon rice and sandwiches were available as options.

Cognisant: At the IT firm's Pune campus, live counters serving south Indian dishes, pulao, and pao bhaji, among others, have been shut till further notice. Only the rice plate facility is ongoing, and the management might even consider work from home or hybrid arrangements for non-critical roles.

Advertisement

Wipro: At the company's Hinjewadi campus, live counters serving fast food and Chinese dishes have been temporarily shut. Employees are only getting rice plates, and cafeteria vendors are impacted.

Besides this, the Delhi High Court Lawyers' canteen has also temporarily removed main course dishes and is offering only items that require minimal to no cooking, such as sandwiches and salads. IIT Bombay has also reportedly simplified its hostel mess menus to conserve cooking gas.