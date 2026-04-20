Nashik TCS case: No interim relief for Nida Khan, next hearing on April 27

A court has declined to grant interim relief to Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case. Her anticipatory bail plea will now be heard on April 27. Khan's counsel had sought interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail application. However, the court did not grant relief and fixed April 27 as the next date for hearing both the bail plea and the interim relief application.

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Khan, who is accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of women colleagues at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik, had moved the anticipatory bail plea in the Nashik Sessions Court on Saturday.

In her application, she cited her two-month pregnancy and argued that the charges invoked against her carry a punishment of less than seven years. Her lawyer denied the allegations, stating that she cannot be accused of outraging the modesty of other women.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandip Karnik has said Khan is accused in one case of religious harassment at the IT firm's unit.

TCS earlier clarified that Khan is a process associate and “not an HR manager” as reported in some sections, adding that she never held any leadership role.

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Police have so far arrested eight employees - seven men and one female operations manager - in connection with the case.

Authorities said three teams have been formed to trace Khan, with one team having reached Mumbra.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases linked to allegations, including exploitation, attempted forced conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment of female employees at the Nashik unit.

Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyer filed an application seeking time to submit their written response, which the court allowed, granting time till April 27. The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail application and the interim relief plea on April 27.