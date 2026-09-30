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L&T bags twin Dubai contracts for bridges, tunnels and roads, projects to handle 130,000 trips daily

L&T bags twin Dubai contracts for bridges, tunnels and roads, projects to handle 130,000 trips daily

LT3,749.10(0.46%)

According to L&T’s order classification, a Large contract is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore, while a Significant contract falls in the ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore range

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 2:26 PM IST
L&T bags twin Dubai contracts for bridges, tunnels and roads, projects to handle 130,000 trips dailyLarsen & Toubro’s Transportation Infrastructure business has secured twin contracts from Dubai

Larsen & Toubro’s Transportation Infrastructure business has secured twin contracts from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to develop the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor, marking another major overseas infrastructure project for the Indian engineering and construction major.

The two contracts comprise one ‘Large’ order and one ‘Significant’ order. According to L&T’s order classification, a Large contract is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore, while a Significant contract falls in the ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore range. This puts the combined indicative value of the two contracts in the ₹3,500 crore to ₹7,500 crore range, although L&T has not disclosed the exact contract values.

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New road, bridges and tunnels

The first contract covers developing a new road connecting Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. The project will include bridges, tunnels and associated road infrastructure.

According to L&T, the new infrastructure will improve connectivity between Al Khail Road, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street, while also improving access to nearby development areas.

The second contract involves the development of sections of Al Meydan Street, including a new interchange and associated at-grade roads. The project also includes a cycling track that will connect with Dubai’s existing cycling network, contributing to an integrated route between Al Qudra and Jumeirah.

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Projects to be completed by 2028

Both projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028. Once completed, the overall Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor will stretch approximately 12 km and connect several of Dubai’s major road corridors, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

The corridor is expected to handle around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and more than 130,000 trips every day. The project is also projected to cut travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, reducing the journey by 18 minutes.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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