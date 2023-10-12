Majority of Indians still prefer to go to theatres to watch movies: BookMyShow 

Ahead of the National Cinema Day on October 13, BookMyShow released the findings of a survey that shows that 98 per cent respondents believe cinematic magic can only be brought alive on the big screen, with a third of them attributing that magic to the big screen when especially helmed by certain directors, themes, VFX, etc. “The enduring love for movies over the years remains unshaken. First day, first shows continue as a sacred tradition for many fans, inspiring cheers, whistles and endless applause at the sight of beloved stars on the big screen,” Ashish Saksena, COO–Cinemas, BookMyShow, said.

He adds that the resounding response to ‘The CineFiles’ survey at BookMyShow reaffirms the enduring allure of the big screen movie experience in India. “The film industry’s tenacity and adaptability shine through its continual evolution. As an enabler to this world of movies on the big screen, it brings us immense joy to engage with and cater to both a burgeoning younger audience and devoted fans across generations, united in their love for this timeless form of entertainment,” he adds.

BookMyShow rolled out the survey to its expansive consumer base across 650 towns and cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Lucknow, Jammu, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati to understand if movies on the big screen remain the mainstay of the out-of-home leisure pie.

“Cinema is the most preferred form of leisure. For 90 per cent of respondents catching the latest movie release in the theatre is their usual go-to option for out-of-home leisure experiences,” the survey said.

It’s a no-brainer that movies on the big screen are the answer to escape from stress and responsibilities, disconnect from reality and fully engage in the immersive experience created by the large screen and fantastic audio experience, especially for GenZers and Millennials, with 38 per cent among each demographic choosing to watch a movie on the big screen, according to BookMyShow.

The survey adds that 74 per cent respondents choose to watch a movie in the theatre for the immersive experience created by a larger screen and high audio quality.

“Content continues to rule: For 35 per cent of respondents, language or genre is not a deciding factor at all, when it comes to choosing a premium format of watching a movie on the large screen. It is solely based on the movie and its content,” BookMyShow said.

What makes Indians decide which film to catch and plan their bookings ahead, one may wonder? “Storyline is the key determinant in making a decision to watch a movie in a theatre closely followed by factors such as the movie being a blockbuster release, its cast & director, reviews and ratings and how impactful the movie trailer can be,” the survey said.