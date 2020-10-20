Mukesh Ambani shares his to-do list; says 3 areas will transform India

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said he is working on three core goals to contribute towards transformation of India into a digital society. According to the richest man in Asia, this digital society will incorporate all the future industries in India in the next couple of years.

"I am working towards three things. The first is transformation of India into a digital society and that digital society incorporates all the future industries, so that the next 30 years of India is 100 times, like what we had never imagined," Ambani said during the launch of former bureaucrat NK Singh's book "Portraits Of Power: Half A Century of Being at Ringside" on Monday.

Sharing details about his second goal, Ambani said he wants to transform India's education sector. "At any point in time, we have 200 million children in India in the education system. It will take us 8 to 10 years to completely transform the skill base of India," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said India has the calibre and capacity to "convert the magic into reality". He said India has the formula to establish linkages between academic institutions to the real world, skill training and employment in a way that can lead to a much higher standard of living and better jobs.

Ambani, who heads one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world, also elaborated on third goal -- the transformation of energy. He said the world as well as India are in the right mindset to completely move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy in the next few decades.

"Be Atma Nirbhar and try and see if we can make our modest contribution in terms of the development of India," he said.

He said India's IT and communications industries have done exceptionally well. "We are leaders in the world in information. We have to now convert that into intelligence. We have to have the best human resources and we have to have our energy," he said, while urging Indians to become Atma Nirbhar.

He said if he could succeed in these three things, he would consider the job done. During the event, Ambani also talked about the initial days of digital transformation at Reliance Industries Ltd. He shared memories when his father used to push for adoption of newer technologies that went beyond petrochemical and textile businesses to telecom, and gave birth to Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio).

