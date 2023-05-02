Myntra launches FWD for Gen Z customers, aims to tap 10 mn new customers by 2025

Walmart-owned Myntra has launched FWD, an immersive fashion experience for Gen-Z, on its platform, and expects to add 10 million new customers over the next two years. The company claims that its app has more than 8 million Gen-Z shoppers—those born between 1997 and early 2012.

As part of this offering, the Flipkart-acquired company has rolled out a series of unmatched features, delivering a differentiated app-in-app experience, while bringing Gen-Zs’ favorite trends closer to them. Myntra FWD will be visible in the bottom navigation and will have features like simplified trend-spotting-to-shopping, photo search, and daily drops among other features.

Myntra will also incorporate more social media-like features like short video formats just like Instagram Reels and have a community of more than 500 fashion influencers.

H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner and Boohoo are among the more than 500 brands that will be available through FWD. Myntra’s private-label brands like Roadster, and Sangria will also be part of FWD.

“As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take a deep interest in. With the launch of FWD, we are excited to cater to this fashion-first audience by creating a space where their fashion needs aren’t just understood but are proactively met. Myntra FWD is not just a fashion destination; it's a holistic lifestyle experience designed especially for Gen Z,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

In its initial days, FWD will offer over 65,000 style options, from over 500 brands like H&M, and will scale that to more than 1 lakh by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on May 2.

“The FWD experience has been completely reimagined, with a focus on Gen-Z users, with discoverability and inspiration at the heart of it. Starting the first week of the launch, the Myntra FWD offering will be highlighted via its unmissable position on the high-engagement bottom navigation bar on the Myntra app,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The platform will also feature a Daily Drop Widget, providing daily intel on fresh styles as well as an automated flow of content and trends personalised to the shoppers’ tastes and preferences. Within the first few weeks of the launch, the digital native Gen-Zs will also be able to engage with a one-of-its-kind shoppable video content tailored for Gen-Z in the form of reels on the FWD homepage to make their purchase journey smoother and uber-fun.

Flipkart acquired Myntra in 2014 for Rs 2,000 crore. In 2022, Flipkart made an investment of $116 million in Myntra after the e-commerce company announced that it is planning for the US listing next year and has raised its initial public offering (IPO) valuation target of around a third to $60-70 billion.

