Nikhil Kamath

After he dropped out of school, Nikhil Kamath co-founded discount brokerage firm Zerodha in August 2010 along with his older brother Nithin Kamath in Bengaluru. While working at a call center, Nikhil Kamath started trading and later managed portfolios for high net-worth individuals with his brother through Kamath & Associates.

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The two launched Zerodha to address high brokerage fees in India's retail trading market. Instead of percentage-based commissions, Zerodha introduced a low, flat-fee model. "Nikhil is curious about almost everything, asks pertinent questions, and isn't afraid to disagree. I like people who think for themselves rather than accept what the experts tell them," Kamath's profile by US-based investor Vinod Khosla read.

Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta has been the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund since 2017. She previously worked with Microsoft, McKinsey & Company and AQR Capital Management before co-founding Forefront Capital Management in 2009, which Edelweiss acquired in 2014.

She is the Vice Chairperson of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and has appeared as a judge on Shark Tank India. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Gupta is also the author of bestselling books Limitless and Mango Millionaire.

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Claire Mazumdar

The founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, Claire Mazumdar is the niece of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics. She will transition to Vice Chair of the Board and Strategic Advisor, with effect from January 1, 2027.

As a Senior Associate at Third Rock Ventures, she focused on company formation and supported business development for TRV portfolio companies. "It’s only one stop on her journey, though: Mazumdar has already been named as the potential successor to her aunt’s Indian biopharma company Biocon, which has a market capitalization of around $6 billion," her profile by TIME Senior Correspondent Alice Park read.

She is also on the board of directors of Noora Health, a global non-profit which works to improve patient outcomes and strengthen health systems by equipping family caregivers with the skills needed to care for their loved ones.

Pawan Kumar Chandana

He grabbed headlines in July this year after Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket successfully reached the orbit, making India the third country to achieve this feat. With this, Skyroot became the first company in the world to launch a privately built orbital rocket successfully on its first attempt.

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Albinder Singh Dhindsa

In January, Dhindsa took over as CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit. In a letter to shareholders, Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal wrote, "He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder and his ability to execute far exceeds mine."

Dhindsa turned Blinkit, which he co-founded in 2014 and sold to Eternal in 2022, into a cash cow. In the quarter ending September, Eternal reported reported a 92.3% on-year rise in net profit due to Blinkit's growth. He also talked about his approach in detail in his book Buildit, which was published in April.

Others who also made it to the list are Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta, influencer and co-founder Inde Wild Diipa Büller-Khosla.