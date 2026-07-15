'Not aware of anything promised or offered': Gautam Adani denies any deal behind US move to drop criminal case

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has denied under oath that there was any promise, agreement, or deal behind the US Department of Justice's move to dismiss a criminal indictment against him, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. He said he was unaware of any exchange connected to the decision.

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The affidavit was filed in response to a July 8 order by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which directed Adani to state under oath whether he was aware of any promise, offer or agreement related to the dismissal of the indictment.

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Affidavit Denies Any Quid Pro Quo

In the affidavit, Adani reportedly said he was not aware of "anything promised, offered, sought, received, agreed to, or accepted" by anyone in connection with the dismissal of the indictment.

He also denied any knowledge of an agreement involving an exchange of anything of value in return for dropping the criminal charges.

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The affidavit was filed after US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis directed Adani to respond by July 15 before the court considers the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the indictment with prejudice.

Case Stems From 2024 Indictment

The US Department of Justice had moved to dismiss charges filed in 2024 under the Biden administration, which accused Adani and seven others of participating in a scheme to pay about $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure power supply contracts and misleading investors while raising capital in US markets.

Adani has denied all the allegations.

The indictment was announced in November 2024. The Justice Department has now sought dismissal of the criminal proceedings with prejudice, which would permanently close the case.

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Adani Says Investment Plan Was Unrelated

Responding to speculation surrounding the Adani Group's proposed investments in the United States, Adani said the group's plan to invest $10 billion in the country had been announced publicly on November 13, 2024, before the indictment was unsealed.

According to the affidavit, Adani's legal counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, met officials from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), submitting a white paper, expert reports, and other materials.

The counsel also indicated that the proposed investment could potentially form part of a resolution if US authorities chose to consider it.

However, Adani said the Justice Department later informed his lawyers that the proposed investment would not be taken into account in deciding whether to seek dismissal of the case. He added that the investment plan played no role in the department's decision.