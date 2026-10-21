Own a villa near Shimla? HoABL enters Himachal with ₹9.5 crore luxury villas near Shimla

HoABL has pitched the development as more than a conventional holiday home. The company says it is designed around longevity, wellness, nature and hospitality, with an emphasis on family time and long-term ownership.

Wellness and services

The project will include a clubhouse of more than 25,000 sq ft, featuring a heated indoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports facilities and wellness spaces. Outdoor amenities are expected to include orchards, walking trails and areas for yoga and meditation.

HoABL has partnered with Evavo Wellness to offer recovery-focused experiences such as cryotherapy, red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen treatments. Hospitality services, including villa management, private dining and curated Himalayan experiences, will be managed by Everly Hotels & Resorts.

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However, the developer has not disclosed whether wellness treatments will be included in the purchase price or billed separately. Details of recurring maintenance, hospitality and villa-management charges have also not been shared.

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What the company said

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said the project is intended for buyers who have built wealth and are now prioritising the quality of their lives.

“At The House of Abhinandan Lodha, our philosophy across projects has been to create elevated experiences for our customers. For those who have spent years building businesses and creating wealth, the next priority is often how they choose to live.”

He described The Ridge as a mountain residence that combines high living standards with a connection to nature, offering families a space to reconnect and “create a legacy to be cherished across generations.”

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Building in the Himalayas

The developer said the project’s planning has been led by IIT Roorkee and includes micropile foundations and advanced computational modelling to address the site’s terrain, contours and geology. These measures are intended to support construction in the Himalayan landscape.

Mashobra’s forest cover, relative seclusion and proximity to Shimla are central to the project’s appeal, offering buyers access to the hill town while remaining away from its busier areas.

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HoABL’s expansion

Founded in 2020, HoABL said it has sold more than 13 million sq ft and has 25 million sq ft under active development across over 20 projects in five states. The company operates through a digital sales model and claims more than 8,500 customers, with over 65 per cent being senior corporate executives.

With The Ridge, HoABL is extending its destination-led real estate strategy into luxury villa ownership in Himachal Pradesh, placing the project firmly in India’s ultra-premium second-home segment.