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Meet SKY-001: The Indian-built AI model claiming an edge over GPT-6 Astra

Meet SKY-001: The Indian-built AI model claiming an edge over GPT-6 Astra

An Indian startup, Skyfall AI, has launched SKY-001, an AI model designed to revolutionise engineering design with superior speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Meet SKY-001: The Indian-built AI model claiming an edge over GPT-6 AstraSam Pasupalak, co-founder and CEO of Skyfall AI

An Indian entrepreneur has built an AI model for engineering work, which is said to outperform leading AI models, including GPT-6 Astra, and at a much lower cost. Sam Pasupalak, co-founder and CEO of Skyfall AI, shared a post on X announcing that his team has built SKY-001, an AI model designed to help create engineering designs.

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The model reportedly helps develop Computer-Aided Design (CAD) of products, machinery, buildings, and other structures, and BIM (Building Information Modelling), which is used to create digital representations of buildings, including their design, structure, and construction-related information. Pasupalak claims that the model is faster, cheaper, and more accurate than leading AI systems tested by his team.

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SKY-001 AI model: What it offers against GPT-6 Astra?

As per the company blog post, the SKY-001 is a spatial world model designed to plan engineering and architectural designs directly in the visual world rather than relying solely on text or code. The model breaks complex tasks down using a two-stage architecture: The Hierarchical Composer and Construction World Model. \

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In the first stage, it designs the overall structure and breaks it down into smaller assemblies and individual parts. It then refines each component by filling in missing geometry, smoothing surfaces, and adding fine details. In the second stage, it determines how each component is built step by step.

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In the X post, Sam Pasupalak has broken down how the SKY-001 AI model performs against other leading models. He claimed that SKY-001 is 51 to 125 times faster than the leading AI models his team tested.

The model is reportedly 150 to 210 times cheaper, depending on which AI model it is compared with. For a specific CAD task, SKY-001 reportedly costs just $0.005 per sample, while GPT-6 Astra costs $0.75. In terms of accuracy, SKY-001 scored 79.7% on the Intersection over Union (IoU) metric, compared with 79.1% for GPT-6 Astra, highlighting a difference of just 0.6 percentage points.

However, it should be noted that these results come from Skyfall AI's own tests and have not been independently verified.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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