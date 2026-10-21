EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens on October 26; check price band, issue size & key details

EAAA India Alternatives, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services founded by Rashesh Shah and Venkat Ramaswamy, has set a price band of Rs 1,585–1,665 per share for its maiden initial public offering, valuing the company at Rs 10,765 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale by promoter entity Edelweiss Securities and Investments.
The issue will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28, while the anchor book for institutional investors will open for a day on October 23. The shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 2. The proceeds from the public issue, after deducting offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholder and it will not receive any proceeds from the issue.