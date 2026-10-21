EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens on October 26; check price band, issue size & key details

Investors can bid for a minimum of nine equity shares and in multiples of nine thereafter. The minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,985, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,94,805. EAAA India Alternatives manages long-term patient capital and had assets under management of Rs 95,344.8 crore across its real assets and private credit businesses as of June 2026.

Advertisement

Under its real assets business, the company invests in infrastructure and commercial real estate assets characterised by low counterparty risk and long residual tenures. It deploys capital through equity, quasi-equity and debt instruments. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management are the merchant bankers for the IPO.

In its private credit business, the company provides credit and flexible financing solutions across four sub-verticals: performing credit, special situations, real estate credit and investment-grade credit. It also offers portfolio management services that provide co-investment opportunities.

The alternative asset manager reported a profit of Rs 80.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, up 45 per cent from Rs 55.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations rose 44.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 275.5 crore from Rs 190.8 crore.