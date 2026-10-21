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EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens on October 26; check price band, issue size & key details

EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens on October 26; check price band, issue size & key details

EAAA India Alternatives IPO will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28, while the anchor book will open for a day on October 23.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:25 PM IST
EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens on October 26; check price band, issue size & key detailsEAAA India Alternatives manages long-term patient capital and had assets under management of Rs 95,344.8 crore across its real assets and private credit businesses as of June 2026.

EAAA India Alternatives, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services founded by Rashesh Shah and Venkat Ramaswamy, has set a price band of Rs 1,585–1,665 per share for its maiden initial public offering, valuing the company at Rs 10,765 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale by promoter entity Edelweiss Securities and Investments.

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The issue will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28, while the anchor book for institutional investors will open for a day on October 23. The shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 2. The proceeds from the public issue, after deducting offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholder and it will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Investors can bid for a minimum of nine equity shares and in multiples of nine thereafter. The minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,985, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,94,805. EAAA India Alternatives manages long-term patient capital and had assets under management of Rs 95,344.8 crore across its real assets and private credit businesses as of June 2026.

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Under its real assets business, the company invests in infrastructure and commercial real estate assets characterised by low counterparty risk and long residual tenures. It deploys capital through equity, quasi-equity and debt instruments. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management are the merchant bankers for the IPO.

In its private credit business, the company provides credit and flexible financing solutions across four sub-verticals: performing credit, special situations, real estate credit and investment-grade credit. It also offers portfolio management services that provide co-investment opportunities.

The alternative asset manager reported a profit of Rs 80.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, up 45 per cent from Rs 55.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations rose 44.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 275.5 crore from Rs 190.8 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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