‘Patriarchy has no place in law’: Lakshmi Venu seeks formal partition of TVS’ Venu Srinivasan’s family assets

The assets covered by her demand include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, including businesses allocated to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

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Lakshmi maintains that the broader 2020 arrangement among the four TVS family branches did not amount to a partition within her immediate family. She says no settlement or division of assets between her and her brother was initiated or concluded, and argues that managing a business does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish the rights of other family members.

She contended that she has been wrongfully denied her rightful share of the joint family property. Lakshmi alleged that the “concentration of beneficial interest in favour of her brother was to the exclusion of her own lawful rights”.

The statement said, “She regards these actions not only as a breach in law but also as a breach of trust. Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India. The rights of daughters to joint family property, she maintains, cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.”

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The demand comes amid reported differences within the family over the interpretation of a memorandum of understanding signed by Venu, Mallika Srinivasan and their two children on March 21, 2024. Those aligned with Venu and Sudarshan maintain that the MoU formalised the division of assets, with Lakshmi receiving Sundaram-Clayton and Sudarshan TVS Motor. Mallika and Lakshmi's side, however, maintains that the document dealt only with brand usage and non-compete clauses, not ownership of family assets.

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The disagreement has also been sharpened by the widening valuation gap between the businesses. TVS Motor had a market capitalisation of ₹1.83 lakh crore at Thursday's close, compared with ₹24,000 crore for Sundaram-Clayton. Sudarshan was disclosed as a beneficial owner in TVS Holdings, which owns 50.26% of TVS Motor, in April 2025. Lakshmi's side has sought clarification on the transfer, arguing that management responsibilities cannot automatically translate into ownership.

Backing her daughter's position, Mallika Srinivasan said Lakshmi had a legitimate share in the family assets. She said, “It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s. I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity. I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity.”