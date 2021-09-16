PepsiCo commissions Rs 814-cr greenfield foods plant in Mathura

PepsiCo, on Wednesday, commissioned its largest greenfield foods plant in Mathura. The plant has been set up with an investment of Rs 814 crore and will cater to the demand of Lay’s potato chips brand. The greenfield plant, spread across 29 acres in Kosi Kalan, was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The company said that the state-of-the-art plant aligns with the UP government’s industrialisation-led growth agenda. With the plant, PepsiCo aims to drive sustainable accelerated growth. It said the plant will create 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

PepsiCo stated that at least 30 per cent of their employees at the plant will be women, in an attempt to champion diversity. The Kosi Kalan plant intends to source 1,50,000 tonnes of potatoes annually from the state and establish a strong connection with over 5,000 local farmers.

“The state of Uttar Pradesh has taken rapid strides in becoming Atmanirbhar by focussing on reforms and industry-friendly policies. All such efforts have led to UP being ranked No. 2 in ease of doing business in India leading to greater employment opportunities and an increase in farmer incomes,” said CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of our new foods plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura is in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Commissioning of the foods plant marks PepsiCo’s single largest investment of Rs 814 crore in the country. The support of the UP government and the local administration has been instrumental in the commissioning of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in less than two years. We are proud to strengthen our ’Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the State of Uttar Pradesh.”

The Kosi Kalan plant is PepsiCo’s first ‘make and move’ factory, where products manufactured are sold directly to distributors from the origin plant, instead of dispatching them to mother warehouse managed by a third party.

The plant features next-generation technologies and will commission a state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse for improved supply chain. This cold storage will also improve the shelf life of potatoes.

Also read: Advertising battle takes serious turn as FMCG biggies resort to brutal ad campaigns