Reliance AGM 2026: RIL to commission first phase of 40 GWh battery gigafactory this year

Reliance Industries will commission the first phase of its 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery and cell gigafactory this year and plans to triple the capacity to 120 GWh annually, Director Anant Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The first phase of our 40 gigawatt hour annual battery and cell giga factory is on track to be commissioned this year," Anant Ambani said.

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He added that all the equipment required for the facility has already been delivered to the site.

"We have now committed to scale this up to 120 gigawatt hour of annual capacity. When commissioned, this will make Reliance one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium iron phosphate batteries," he said.

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Anant Ambani also highlighted progress at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar.

Spread across 5,000 acres, the facility has emerged as one of the world's most integrated clean energy manufacturing ecosystems.

"Nearly 1 GW of HJT modules have been produced. We have achieved ALMM listing for HJT technology – the first in India for this advanced cell type," he said.

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The developments are part of Reliance's broader push into renewable energy and battery manufacturing.

To be updated...