RHDFCL appoints Pavan K. Gupta as CEO; MD & CEO role effective July 1

Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (RHDFCL), the housing finance arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd. (REL), has appointed housing finance veteran Pavan K. Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer. His appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer will take effect from July 1, 2026.

The appointment comes as RHDFCL looks to accelerate growth in the affordable housing finance segment, particularly among underserved and informal-sector customers. Backed by the Burman Group, the company's promoters, RHDFCL aims to strengthen its lending franchise while expanding access to home finance across India.

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Gupta brings more than three decades of experience in housing finance and mortgage lending. At RHDFCL, he will focus on driving sustainable and profitable growth by strengthening the company's risk architecture, expanding the loan book, enhancing technology capabilities, and diversifying funding sources. He will also oversee improvements in loan origination, underwriting and collections through technology-led initiatives while maintaining capital and asset-liability management discipline.

Welcoming the appointment, Indranil Choudhury, Group CHRO at Religare Enterprises, said Gupta's extensive experience in building and scaling housing finance businesses makes him well suited to lead RHDFCL during its next phase of growth. He added that the company remains committed to building a scalable, customer-centric housing finance franchise supported by Religare's financial strength and its promoters.

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Prior to joining RHDFCL, Gupta served as Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot Housing Finance Company Ltd. During his nearly nine-year tenure there, he led a significant business transformation, growing assets under management to around ₹3,000 crore, improving profitability and asset quality, securing successive CRISIL rating upgrades to A+, expanding the branch network to 162 locations, and broadening the company's funding profile.

Earlier in his career, Gupta held senior leadership positions at Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL), Deutsche Postbank Home Finance Ltd. and BHW Birla Home Finance Ltd., where he led regional expansion and managed mortgage portfolios across multiple markets.

A Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI, Hyderabad, Gupta has received several industry recognitions, including being named among the Most Admired BFSI Leaders by the World BFSI Congress and one of India's Top 60 CEOs by StartupLanes.

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