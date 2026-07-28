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Women now own ₹18 lakh crore in mutual funds. What's driving India's investing boom?

Women now own ₹18 lakh crore in mutual funds. What's driving India's investing boom?

Indian women are rapidly reshaping the country's investment landscape, with their mutual fund holdings soaring to ₹18 lakh crore in just five years. Rising financial literacy, digital access and the growing popularity of SIPs are driving more women towards long-term wealth creation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Women now own ₹18 lakh crore in mutual funds. What's driving India's investing boom?The number of SIP accounts held by women tripled to 29.3 million between 2020 and 2025, making SIPs one of the most popular investment avenues among first-time women investors.

Indian women are emerging as a powerful force in the country's investment landscape, with their mutual fund holdings more than tripling over the past five years. The shift reflects rising financial independence, greater access to digital investment platforms and growing awareness of long-term wealth creation through equities.

According to a Bloomberg News report, assets under management (AUM) held by women mutual fund investors increased to about ₹18 lakh crore by December 2025 from around ₹5.4 lakh crore in December 2020, citing data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Crisil Intelligence.

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The report also noted that women now account for around one in four stock market investors in India, with participation steadily rising since 2022, signalling a structural shift in the country's retail investing landscape.

SIPs as investment route

A key driver of this trend has been the growing popularity of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which allow investors to invest a fixed amount in mutual funds at regular intervals.

Bloomberg News reported that the number of SIP accounts held by women tripled to 29.3 million between 2020 and 2025, making SIPs one of the most popular investment avenues among first-time women investors. Their affordability, disciplined investment approach and ability to compound wealth over the long term have made them particularly attractive for goals such as retirement planning and children's education.

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Parameter Details
Women's mutual fund AUM (Dec 2025) ₹18 lakh crore
Women's mutual fund AUM (Dec 2020) ₹5.4 lakh crore
Growth in five years More than 3 times
Source AMFI and Crisil Intelligence (via Bloomberg News)
Share of stock market investors Around 1 in 4 investors are women
SIP accounts held by women 29.3 million (2025)
Growth in SIP accounts Tripled between 2020 and 2025
Key drivers Financial independence, digital investment platforms, smartphones, affordable internet, financial awareness
Preferred investment route Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)
Popular investment goals Retirement planning, children's education, long-term wealth creation
Emerging trend Rise of women-only investing communities and financial literacy initiatives
Expert view Investing supports financial independence, but long-term empowerment also requires stable employment and higher incomes

Changing social and economic realities

The surge in women's participation is being driven by multiple structural changes. According to Bloomberg News, higher female workforce participation, affordable smartphones, inexpensive mobile data and the rapid expansion of digital investment platforms have made financial markets more accessible than ever before.

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At the same time, Indian households have increasingly shifted savings away from traditional assets such as gold and real estate towards equities and mutual funds. The trend is no longer limited to metropolitan cities, with participation spreading across smaller towns and semi-urban India.

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Women-only investing communities are growing

Another notable development is the rise of women-focused investing communities that provide a supportive environment for learning about financial markets.

Bloomberg News highlighted the example of Bullish Women Circle, founded by chartered-accountant trainee Karishma Nahar and dentist-turned-trader Saloni Mutha. What started as a WhatsApp group has expanded into a network of more than 450 members, offering free sessions on topics ranging from valuation ratios to technical analysis. The idea is to create a space where women can ask questions, discuss markets and learn from one another without feeling intimidated.

The report also described similar offline communities where women meet regularly to analyse company earnings, debate market trends and compare investment portfolios, reflecting a growing interest in taking charge of personal finances.

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More than just investment returns

For many women, investing is about much more than generating returns. Bloomberg News reported that it has become a means of achieving financial independence, creating long-term security and participating more actively in household financial decisions. Many are also opening investment accounts for their children to introduce them to the concepts of saving and compounding from an early age.

However, experts caution against equating investing alone with economic empowerment. Economist Jayati Ghosh told Bloomberg News that while wider participation in financial markets is encouraging, lasting empowerment depends on stable employment, higher incomes and ownership of productive assets. Even so, the rapid rise in women investors marks one of the most significant changes in India's retail investing ecosystem in recent years.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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