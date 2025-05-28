Rooter’s gaming push pays off: FY25 revenue hits Rs 82 crore, user spends average Rs 2.4k a month

Game streaming platform Rooter saw its revenue increase to Rs 82 crore in FY25 from Rs 38 crore in FY24. This growth was driven by the booming gaming commerce sector through new user monetization streams, along with the success of its existing brand and publisher monetisation channels.

Rooter entered the gaming commerce market last year with the launch of Rooter Shop, a digital marketplace offering in-game currencies, vouchers, and digital gift cards across various categories. With over 85 million gamers on its platform, Rooter's gaming commerce vertical is seeing an average user spending of approximately Rs 2,400 per month. The company is also looking to capitalize on the in-app purchase market in India, which is expected to reach $1 billion this year, up from $300 million three years ago, and projected to grow to $4.3 billion by 2029.

The company, currently tracking $24 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), aims to grow approximately 4X by FY26. As part of this effort, it has also reduced its losses by 63% over the past 12 months.

Speaking about the company’s evolution from a pure-play streaming platform to a full-fledged content-to-commerce ecosystem, Piyush, Founder & CEO of Rooter, said, “Rooter’s expansion into gaming commerce will create and amplify growth opportunities for both new and established games and publishers looking to scale with India’s fast-growing paying gaming audience. Over the next 12 months, we aim to maintain our leadership in the gaming content space and continue the exponential growth of Rooter Shop, which we expect to reach a $90 million Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate — a projection of total sales — by March 2026.”

Rooter began in 2016 as a sports fan engagement platform and has since evolved into a game-streaming startup that partners with over 100 brands, connecting them to India's expanding gaming audience.