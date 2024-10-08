scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
₹50,000 crore sent to China via hawala: ED cracks down on Indian companies

Feedback

₹50,000 crore sent to China via hawala: ED cracks down on Indian companies

Several Indian firms are suspected of having violated laws by under-invoicing luxury products such as furniture and gadgets imported from Beijing

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
 This practice helps these firms evade taxes, with the remaining payment being funnelled to Chinese sellers via hawala networks, officials claimed.  This practice helps these firms evade taxes, with the remaining payment being funnelled to Chinese sellers via hawala networks, officials claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying its investigation into allegations of money-laundering involving companies importing goods from China, officials have told Business Today TV.

Several Indian firms are suspected of having violated laws by under-invoicing luxury products such as furniture and gadgets imported from China.

 This practice helps these firms evade taxes, with the remaining payment being funnelled to Chinese sellers via hawala networks, officials claimed.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Finance, External Affairs, and Home Affairs have coordinated closely with the ED on the probe.

Officials claim that in the past six months alone, Indian firms have allegedly siphoned off Rs 50,000 crore to Chinese sellers through this under-invoicing tactic. These companies are believed to have violated both anti-money laundering and foreign exchange regulations.

The ED has initiated a formal investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is looking into how the remaining funds are rerouted to China. The agency is also investigating the use of cryptocurrencies in these transactions, as many payments are reportedly being made through digital currencies.

Sources indicate that the crackdown is part of a broader government effort to curb illegal financial flows and strengthen the country’s economic security. The ED’s probe is expected to widen, as the agency tracks the suspected misuse of funds and further evaluates financial activities tied to Chinese imports.

Published on: Oct 08, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement