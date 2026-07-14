Singapore court rejects Byju Raveendran’s application to overturn jail sentence

The High Court of Singapore rejected Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran’ application to overturn a six-month jail sentence. This term essentially barred Raveendran from returning to Singapore unless he is prepared to serve the term.

Raveendran’s law firm Lazareff Le Bars confirmed in a statement that the application to halt the sentence was declined on July 9. The sentence was pronounced in May but was stayed last month.

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“Mr Raveendran maintains that he did not breach any court order, intentionally or otherwise, and will continue to pursue every lawful remedy through the proper legal process,” said J Michael McNutt, a lawyer at Lazareff Le Bars, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.

Raveendran is not currently in Singapore and it is unclear when or whether he plans to return to the country, said McNutt. He said if Raveendran plans to travel to Singapore in the future, he may appeal to the court.

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“The order has no practical effect unless and until he chooses to enter Singapore,” said McNutt.

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Raveendran is facing claims from foreign investors worldwide, including in the US, where lenders are seeking to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan that went sour. In Singapore courts, a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority is pursuing Raveendran. The fund had participated in a funding round for the tech firm during a period of job cuts and layoffs.

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The Qatar Investment Authority stated it welcomes the latest ruling and will continue to pursue all legal remedies against Raveendran.

This rejection is the latest setback for Raveendran, a former teacher who founded the online tutoring company Think & Learn Pvt, known as Byju’s. The company made him a billionaire and was seen as a major success among Indian startups but later collapsed amid rapid expansion and alleged corporate governance issues.