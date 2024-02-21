TCS extends its partnership with Co-op for business, sustainable growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with The Co-operative Group Limited (Co-op), one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services, to adopt a cloud-first strategy that will support the group’s business growth.

The extended partnership will see TCS help Co-op move from a traditional data centre model to a fully managed, scalable cloud environment powered by TCS Enterprise Cloud. The migration to a scalable cloud will help Co-op by enabling a foundation for future capabilities and growth, while reducing energy usage and supporting sustainability goals. TCS will also manage the hybrid cloud and SaaS estate for enhanced resilience and agility.

“TCS is pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with The Co-operative Group. Our contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, and technology prowess will help Co-op achieve their cloud-first strategy and result in a resilient digital foundation to support their business growth,” said Shekar Krishnan, Head, Retail & CPG – UK & Europe, TCS.

“We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with TCS in enabling us to meet Co-op’s business objectives and serving and supporting our members who are at the very heart of our business. They have been a great partner, aligned with our growth priorities and future-proofed our infrastructure as we set on the course for continued future expansion – supporting change and transformation in how we work as a business and in our cloud journey,” said Rob Elsey, CDIO, The Co-operative Group.

TCS has been working with Co-op for the past 14 years and has supported its business-critical and workplace transformations. These include their retail business transformation, core system transformation and franchise programme. These initiatives have helped Co-op accelerate time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios.

TCS has signed a couple of deals with different groups for digital business expansion.

Earlier this month, TCS announced a partnership with Enento Group, a provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic region. As part of the multi-year collaboration, TCS will transform Enento’s IT applications, cloud, digital workplace, and IT security for resilient business operations. The tech giant will work with Enento to strengthen its IT security, provide modern workplace services, and enable resilient round-the-clock business operations.

TCS also won a multi-year deal from Europ Assistance, a global assistance and travel insurance company, to help reimagine its global IT operating model. Deal financials were not disclosed. As the strategic partner, TCS will step up its delivery centers in Europe and across geographies to provide Europ Assistance end-to-end enterprise IT application services.

Last month, TCS extended its partnership with Aviva, the UK-based insurance, wealth, and retirement provider, for 15 years. TCS will utilise its BaNCS platform to manage over 5.5 million policies on behalf of Aviva through its UK subsidiary, Diligenta.