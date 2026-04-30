This Blackstone-backed merger nears close, eyes top-tier spot

Aster DM Healthcare’s proposed merger with Quality Care India Ltd (QCIL) has moved closer to completion, with shareholder approval secured and a defined scale-up plan that positions the combined entity among India’s largest hospital networks.

The Blackstone-backed merger, which also involves TPG, has received 96.68% shareholder approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory clearances, the company said on Thursday.

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“We are building a scaled and integrated healthcare platform… This positions the platform to become one of the top three healthcare providers in India,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare.

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Once completed, the combined entity will operate more than 10,600 beds across 28 cities, with an additional pipeline of around 4,445 beds, providing visibility to exceed 15,500 beds in the near term.

At this scale, Aster will compete more directly with established chains such as Apollo Hospitals and Manipal Hospitals, both of which have built national networks through expansion and acquisitions.

The integration with QCIL is expected to strengthen Aster’s presence across key markets while improving operating leverage and patient throughput. Growth in higher-value segments such as cardiac and oncology, along with expansion in diagnostics and medical value travel, is supporting a shift toward a more specialty-led mix.

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The development comes as private equity-backed hospital platforms step up expansion, focusing on capacity addition, cost efficiencies, and wider geographic reach.

In the March quarter, Aster reported revenue of ₹1,182 crore, up 18% year-on-year, while operating EBITDA rose 31% to ₹253 crore. On a combined proforma basis, Aster and QCIL reported revenue of ₹2,361 crore and operating EBITDA of ₹517 crore.

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