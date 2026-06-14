Titan success story: How TIDCO turned ₹10 crore into nearly ₹1 lakh crore

In 1984, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) took a quiet bet of ₹10 crore on a company that would not only sell watches but also dreams.

Four decades later, that very bet is worth around ₹1 lakh crore. The company? Titan. The unlikely investor? TIDCO — a state government body most Indians have never heard of.

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Most people don't even know TIDCO exists. Yet it quietly sits on one of the most jaw-dropping investment returns any institution has ever made in India.

It's a story about patience, partnership, and the quiet power of backing something you believe in — long before the world catches on.

Now with the docudrama Made in India: A Titan Story streaming on Prime Video, a whole new generation is interested in the brand and is asking who actually owns Titan? And how did that company make almost 10,000 times its original investment?

Find out here.

The deal that kickstarted Titan

TIDCO invested nearly ₹10 crore in Titan back in 1984 when watches were not a business opportunity, and HMT was on the wrist of every Indian. At a time when India was in the throes of the Licence Raj, watches were considered a luxury item which required multiple government approvals.

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When the legendary industrialist JRD Tata and his protege Xerxes Desai went against the tide, TIDCO not only made a risky investment of ₹10 crore way before there was any hint of a business. It also provided Tatas with land in Hosur, industrial infrastructure, regulatory clearances, access to licences and political backing.

For their part, Tatas came to the table with management expertise, branding and distribution.

Titan changes the rules of the game

For Tata Industries, or rather JRD Tata and Desai, Titan was not just about competing with HMT. It was about changing the rules and telling the India story to the world. Instead of selling mechanical watches, they bet on the much more accurate and stylish quartz technology.

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Titan didn't market watches as simply timekeeping devices but as fashion accessories and aspirational products. This line from the series sums up Titan's strategy, "Ye ghadi sirf un logon ke liye nahi hai jinka waqt achcha chal raha hai, unke liye bhi hai jo apna waqt badalna chahte hain."

Under Desai's leadership, Titan's focus on design, advertising and customer experience transformed India's watch industry. Today, Titan has evolved into one of the most valued companies within the Tata Group.

Besides this, Titan has successfully diversified from watches to Tanishq, Fastrack, eyewear, sarees, and fragrances.

SEE WHY | Why Titan Company stands tall in the Tata Group

How Titan got its 'Edge'

In 2002, Titan set out to conquer the world with Edge, the world's slimmest quartz watch, which is only 3.5 mm thick. This was not just another new product for Titan. It was the moment when Titan realised that it could differentiate itself against other brands through distinctive design, technological innovation and premium craftsmanship.

Instead of being viewed as a mass-market manufacturer from India, Titan used Edge to position itself as a company capable of creating aspirational products. This became critical as Titan expanded into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and selected European markets.

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Edge was also the benchmark when the Tata Group company discovered that its future lay in telling the India story to the world.

This line by JRD Tata in the series perfectly sums up Titan's approach with the Edge, "I want the finest watch in the world, entirely made in India. Titan will not be just a watch. It could become the identity of this country."

DO CHECKOUT | Raking It In: How Titan Company is Reinventing itself

How did TIDCO win over Titan?

When Titan was incorporated in 1984, it was set up as a joint venture between Tata Industries and TIDCO. Initially, TIDCO held around 27-28% stake, whereas Tata's stake was lower. TIDCO owned a larger slice of the company since Titan needed a state partner to get licenses, land and approvals during the Licence Raj.

Even as Titan got listed on the bourses, the Tata Group's direct ownership went down with time as TIDCO largely maintained its holding. Tata Industries' stake went down because of capital-raising rounds, restructuring within the conglomerate, and dilution after the IPO.

As a result, TIDCO eventually became the company's largest shareholder with a stake of around 27.88%. By simply staying invested, TIDCO allowed decades of compounding to multiply the value of its stake.

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Despite the constant reduction in its stake, the Tata Group gained hugely from Titan as it became one of the crown jewels of the conglomerate's portfolio. The appeal of the Tata name went up due to brands like Tanishq and Titan.

TIDCO beat the Tatas in terms of investment and not operations. It invested less than ₹10 crore in the 1980s and held on to that investment.