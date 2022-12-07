Top exit at Xiaomi India! Business head Raghu Reddy resigns

Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, who was at the key role for nearly three years, has moved on from the company to pursue new opportunities, reported IANS on Wednesday.

Reddy, who spent more than six years at Xiaomi India, was elevated as Chief Business Officer for its India operations in February 2020. He was earlier heading the Categories and Online Sales for Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi India confirmed the development, saying it has been a privilege to have Reddy as an integral part of the Xiaomi India leadership team.

"He has played an influential and significant role in Xiaomi becoming the No 1 smartphone and Smart TV brand in India. As he moves on to pursue different growth opportunities externally, we wish him all the best for his journey," the company spokesperson told IANS.

"Xiaomi India has built a strong leadership team over the years and we will look to strengthen this going forward. As a brand, we will continue to focus on delivering innovation for everyone and democratising technology for the masses," the spokesperson said.

Reddy began his career with Wipro Technologies as a software engineer, and went on to work with Ernst & Young as a senior consultant, followed by a stint at Snapdeal as a senior director.

The company sold more than 11 million smartphones in the country during the Diwali festive sales.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had "seized" over Rs 5,551-crore worth fund of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi for violating the Indian foreign exchange law.

In a press release after the ED's statement, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited said its operations in the country are "firmly compliant with local laws and regulations".

Xiaomi India, on June 3, announced several organizational changes for the next phase of its growth. Xiaomi India has announced a new CEO for Xiaomi India months after former India CEO Manu Kumar Jain moved into a global role as Group Vice President.



