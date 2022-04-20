Toshiba Water appoints Hiroaki Kobayashi as chairperson, MD

Toshiba Water Solutions has appointed Hiroaki Kobayashi as the company's new chairperson and managing director.



Taking over from Koichi Matsui, who headed Toshiba Water operations for over five years, Kobayashi will be responsible for company's growth across water & wastewater businesses in India and overseas.



Before taking over as the Chairman and MD of India-headquartered Toshiba Waters, he oversaw business development for Toshiba’s wastewater management business In India in 2010. And other than developing Toshiba Water international business strategy, he was involved in securing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded projects like the Chandrawal Waste Treatment Plant (WTP) in Delhi, the TK Hali WTP in Karnataka.

“Toshiba Water has established India as the International Business Centre for its water & wastewater management business. Furthering our commitment to provide the latest technologies and solutions for India and the world, we are introducing and implementing IoT as a service for O&M of wastewater plants. As I take over this huge responsibility from Mr. Matsui, I reiterate Toshiba Water's commitment to India and other overseas territories and look forward to reinforcing our long-term partnership with customers and partners to turn on the promise of a new day for India and the World,” Kobayashi said in a statement.

A commerce graduate from Doshisha University in Japan, he has over two decades of experience in business development and strategic planning in wastewater management industry. Kobayashi has held leadership roles in international operations, business development, sales, and other commercial functions in the water & wastewater management business across Asia. He spent seven years in Japan and two years in China as in-charge of their domestic municipal water & wastewater market. He also spent 3 years to develop a new market in Southeast Asia including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Kobayasi also specialises in managing EPC contracts for large water and wastewater plants in India as well as abroad, the company said.



Toshiba Waters is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Group providing complete, single-source services from engineering, design to construction, installation and O&M of water, wastewater and domestic waste treatment facilities.